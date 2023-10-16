Breaking Down the 49ers Week 6 Loss to the Browns  | 1st & 10

Oct 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:45 - How did the 49ers react to their first loss of the season?
  • 3:01 - What does it mean to be "battle tested?" How can Week 6 loss help the team improve moving forward?
  • 4:09 - Postgame injury report
  • 5:40 - Addressing QB Brock Purdy﻿'s performance vs. the Cleveland Browns No. 1 total defense
  • 7:31 - Discussing K Jake Moody﻿'s first under pressure-kick, how does he bounce back?
  • 9:06 - Highlighting RB Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason﻿'s Week 6 touchdowns
  • 10:58 - LB Fred Warner notches interceptions in back-to-back weeks
  • 11:50 - How LB Randy Gregory is fitting into SF's defense
  • 13:04 - Discussing the team's upcoming schedule ahead of "Monday Night Football"

Related Links

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Images (Week 6)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver, CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 38

CB Isaiah Oliver, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
4 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave
5 / 38

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
8 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., LB Oren Burks
11 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 38

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
13 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
15 / 38

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
17 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
19 / 38

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
20 / 38

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
21 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
22 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
23 / 38

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
24 / 38

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw
27 / 38

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas, CB Isaiah Oliver
28 / 38

CB Ambry Thomas, CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
29 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 38

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
32 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
33 / 38

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
34 / 38

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory, DL Arik Armstead
35 / 38

LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
36 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
37 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
38 / 38

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Previewing 49ers vs. Browns with Donte Whitner | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key storylines of the 49ers vs. Browns matchup with NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Dive Into Game Prep for the Browns | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers No. 1 power ranking and the team's latest injury updates as the team prepares for their Week 6 matchup vs. Cleveland on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Shine in 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Dallas Cowboys | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Cowboys vs. 49ers with 'SNF' Analyst Devin McCourty | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key storylines of the Cowboys vs. 49ers matchup with "Sunday Night Football" analyst Devin McCourty on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Dive Into Game Prep for the Cowboys | 1st & 10

Learn more about how historic rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers as the team prepares for their Week 5 matchup with Dallas on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Offense Kicks Into High Gear in Week 4 vs. Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers on the Mend and Wrapping Up Game Prep for the Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 injury updates and game planning for the Arizona Cardinals on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Cardinals vs. 49ers Matchup Preview with Craig Grialou | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines headed into the Cardinals-49ers game with Arizona's digital content coordinator Craig Grialou on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Lynch and Shanahan Re-Sign and Mini Bye Breakdown | 1st & 10

Learn more about general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan's contract extension on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers Primetime Victory Over the Giants | 1st & 10

Learn more about the big takeaways from the 49ers 30-12 win over the Giants and the player records broken along the way on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reveiwing Giants-49ers Injury Updates and Matchups to Watch in Week 3 | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines headed into the Giants-49ers "Thursday Night Football" game on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising