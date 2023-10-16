Breaking Down the 49ers Week 6 Loss to the Browns  | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:45 - How did the 49ers react to their first loss of the season?
- 3:01 - What does it mean to be "battle tested?" How can Week 6 loss help the team improve moving forward?
- 4:09 - Postgame injury report
- 5:40 - Addressing QB Brock Purdy's performance vs. the Cleveland Browns No. 1 total defense
- 7:31 - Discussing K Jake Moody's first under pressure-kick, how does he bounce back?
- 9:06 - Highlighting RB Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason's Week 6 touchdowns
- 10:58 - LB Fred Warner notches interceptions in back-to-back weeks
- 11:50 - How LB Randy Gregory is fitting into SF's defense
- 13:04 - Discussing the team's upcoming schedule ahead of "Monday Night Football"
