What the 49ers and Bears Had to Say Ahead of Season Opener

Niners Liners

Kyle Shanahan on facing a team with a new head coach and new offensive and defensive coordinators:

"There's always an unknown. You've got an idea, (Bears head coach) Matt (Eberflus) being in this league and being a D-coordinator for a while. But it's always unknown how they're going to match it up with their players. They have the same stuff with us, even though we've been here, it's always a new season. You really never know until Week 1, and you see how that evolves throughout the year. I think the hardest thing for all coaches at the beginning of the year is how much we have to look at preseason tape and last year's tape. And it gets really aggravating for coaches, because it really doesn't get to this year's tape until like Week 6 or 7. And you hope it gets there as fast as it can."

Shanahan on if he gets first-game jitters:

"When it starts, that's the easiest thing. The game is usually the most relaxing. It's intense. There's no doubt about it, but you're comfortable in it because you're doing something. I think building up to a game's always the hardest, there's a lot of stuff to go through. Which is good when you're practicing and focusing on that, besides that you're just like, I want to stop going through stuff. Let's just get to kickoff. And once you do kick off, then it all kind of goes away and you're clear and you just compete."

Shanahan on upgrading the special teams unit:

"I think we added some players that I think will help there, there's no doubt about that. Just getting some guys like getting Oren Burks, getting George Odum, those are guys who have had a lot of success this year. And I also think the guys in front of them for the most part, it was tough with Jimmie Ward, but being able to stay healthy and allowing those guys to stay in special teams roles is, to me, the biggest deal. That's where we struggled a lot last year and it's kind of a trickle-down effect."

Shanahan on who will start at safety alongside Talanoa Hufanga:

"We've got a few choices. We'll decide that Sunday, like right after kickoff."

Shanahan on Trey Lance's confidence level for Week 1: