Aiyuk, Lance's Summer Connection Continues in Training Camp

Brandon Aiyukhad to wait nearly two years to experience a true offseason with the 49ers and he has made the most of this round of in-person OTAs, minicamp and the time off, building a stronger bond with newly named starting quarterback Trey Lance.

The duo trained together in southern California and got to know each other outside of the team's offseason programming. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch even jumped in on the team bonding. The 49ers GM joined Aiyuk and Lance for a hill run followed by a lunch with Shanahan and a dip in the Pacific Ocean.

"The way he came back for the offseason it was awesome. He was so prepared and one of the leaders of our team," Shanahan said. "It continued into the offseason. You know, some guys just hang around the quarterback so that people write articles about it and they can get brownie points. That's not Aiyuk's style. I like where he was before he left and the fact that he was with Trey for so long makes a lot of sense because he seems pretty determined."