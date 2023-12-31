Presented by

Aaron Banks, Ambry Thomas Active vs. Commanders; Inactives for #SFvsWAS

Dec 31, 2023 at 08:30 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders with their offensive line in much better shape than it ended on Christmas night. Starting left guard Aaron Banks (toe), who was questionable entering the weekend, will be active against the Commanders, giving the 49ers a couple of options, Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford, at the right guard position. San Francisco also added some depth at the tackle position, signing Matt Pryor earlier in the week, an important move with Jaylon Moore (concussion) ruled out of Sunday's contest.

In the secondary, the 49ers will have cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee, hand) available to play alongside Charvarius Ward, while at safety, San Francisco will look to veteran Logan Ryan as the next man up with Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) working through a knee sprain he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here's a look at the 49ers Week 17 inactives:

Related Content

news

Hargrave and Gregory Active vs. Ravens; Inactives for #BALvsSF

DL Javon Hargrave and LB Randy Gregory will be active for the San Francisco 49ers Christmas Day matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Greenlaw, Ward and Banks Active vs. Cardinals; Inactives for #SFvsAZ

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Charvarius Ward were cleared to play in the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Elijah Mitchell and Spencer Burford OUT vs. Seahawks; Inactives for #SEAvsSF

Running back Elijah Mitchell and offensive lineman Spencer Burford will be inactive for the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Armstead Active, McCloud III OUT vs. Eagles; Inactives for #SFvsPHI

Veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead is active for the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Spencer Burford OUT vs. Seahawks; Inactives for #SFvsSEA

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks is set to return to action after missing the last two games due to a toe injury.
news

Aaron Banks OUT vs. Buccaneers; Inactives for #TBvsSF

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks will miss his second-straight game as the 49ers host the Buccaneers in Week 11.
news

Trent Williams Active vs. Jaguars; Inactives for #SFvsJAX

Left tackle Trent Williams and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave are active for the 49ers Week 10 matchup versus the Jaguars.
news

Brock Purdy Active vs. Bengals; Trent Williams OUT for #CINvsSF

Quarterback Brock Purdy is active for the 49ers Week 8 matchup vs. the Bengals while tackle Trent Williams will sit out for second-straight game.
news

Williams OUT vs. Vikings; Greenlaw and McCaffrey Active for #SFvsMIN

LB Dre Greenlaw and RB Christian McCaffrey are active for the 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Vikings.
news

Deebo Samuel Ruled Out With a Shoulder Injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of the team's Week 6 vs. the Browns early in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury.
news

Dre Greenlaw OUT vs. Browns; Elijah Mitchell Active for #SFvsCLE

The 49ers will be without LB Dre Greenlaw versus the Cleveland Browns, and RB Elijah Mitchell will be back in action for the first time since Week 3.
Advertising