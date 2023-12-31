Aaron Banks, Ambry Thomas Active vs. Commanders; Inactives for #SFvsWAS

The San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders with their offensive line in much better shape than it ended on Christmas night. Starting left guard Aaron Banks (toe), who was questionable entering the weekend, will be active against the Commanders, giving the 49ers a couple of options, Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford, at the right guard position. San Francisco also added some depth at the tackle position, signing Matt Pryor earlier in the week, an important move with Jaylon Moore (concussion) ruled out of Sunday's contest.