49ers vs. Ravens: Where to Watch & Game Preview

Nov 27, 2019 at 03:11 PM
The San Francisco 49ers are heading across the country to take on one of the top teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens. The game takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Week 13 matchup.

Watch on TV

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver

The game will broadcast in parts of California, Nevada, Maryland and the red shaded areas on the map below.

13-FOX

Watch Online

Watch live on the 49ers app and 49ers.com free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Out of the broadcast area? 49ers fans in the U.S. can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand after the game has concluded.

For all the ways to watch this week's game, please click here.

Pregame Show

Tune into 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area at 9:00 a.m. PT.

49ers Radio Affiliate Networks

MarketStation
San Francisco, Calif.KNBR - AM 680
San Francisco, Calif.KGO - AM 810
San Francisco, Calif.KSAN - 107.7 FM
Portland/Salem, Ore.KPAM - AM 860
Medford, Ore.KBOY - 95.7 FM
Brookings, Ore.KURY - 95.3 FM
Eureka/Arcata, Calif.KATA - AM 1340
Redding, Calif.KXXS - 96.1 FM
Susanville, Calif.KJDX - 93.3 FM
Chico, Calif.KTHU - 100.7 FM
Grass Valley, Calif.KNCO - AM 830
Sacramento, Calif.KIFM - AM 1320
Modesto/Stockton, Calif.KESP - AM 970
Monterey/Salinas, Calif.KION - AM 1460
King City, Calif.KRKC - AM 1490
Fresno, Calif.KFIG - AM 940
Paso Robles, Calif.KPRL - AM 1230
San Luis Obispo, Calif.KKJL - AM 1400
San Diego, Calif.KWFN - 97.3 FM
Reno, Nev.KPLY - AM 630
Las Vegas, Nev.KMZQ - AM 670
Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island)KPUA - AM 670
Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu)KHKA - AM 1500
Kihei, Hawaii (Maui)KAOI - AM 110

Spanish Radio

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

49ers vs. Ravens Watch Party

Join us for a FREE 49ers Watch Party at SoMa StrEat Food Park as the Faithful gather to watch the 49ers take on the Ravens!

Fans will be treated to Levi's® Stadium likeness with appearances from the Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam, fan chants, scoring songs, starting lineups and more, including:

  • Giveaway items for all in attendance
  • Raffles after each quarter
  • Photo ops
  • Live DJ
  • Food trucks and bar
  • Pop-up 49ers Team Store presented by Visa

For more information about the watch party please click here.

Series Highlights

Sunday will mark the 49ers and Ravens seventh matchup. Baltimore currently leads the series 4-2.

The 49ers won the last matchup 25-20 in Week 6 of the 2015 season.

49ers Notes

  • Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 5-0 on the road in 2019, with nine touchdowns (eight passing, one rushing) and four interceptions with a quarterback rating of 100.9.
  • Tight end George Kittle recorded six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in his return to action in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. Since 2018, Kittle is one of two tight ends (Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) to amass 2,000 yards (2,047).
  • Linebacker Fred Warner is coming off a career-day against the Packers, registering 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. That performance led him to be the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
  • Defensive lineman Arik Armstead recorded two sacks on "Sunday Night Football" bringing his season total to a career-high 10.0 sacks. Armstead has recorded a sack in each of the team's last three contests.

Ravens Notes

  • Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in his three games against the NFC West this season.
  • Wide receiver Marquise Brown leads all rookies with six touchdown receptions.
  • Linebacker Matthew Judon has recorded a sack and forced fumble in the team's past two games.
  • Cornerback Jimmy Smith had a sack and interception in the Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
2019 Comparison49ersRavens
Points Per Game30.2 (2nd)35.1 (1st)
Total Offense382.3 (6th)433.3 (2nd)
Rushing Offense145.6 (2nd)210.5 (1st)
Passing Offense236.6 (14th)222.7 (19th)
Points Allowed Per Game14.8 (2nd)18.4 (5th)
Yards Allowed248.0 (1st)322.7 (11th)
Rushing Defense111.1 (19th)87.7 (3rd)
Passing Defense136.9 (1st)235.0 (t-16th)
Sacks44 (1st)25 (t-24th)
Interceptions11 (t-5th)11 (t-5th)
Punting Avg.44.8 (24th)46.4 (t-9th)
Turnover Differential+6 (7th)+8 (t-4th)
Team Leaders49ersRavens
Passing YardsQB Jimmy Garoppolo - 2,731QB Lamar Jackson - 2,427
Rushing YardsRB Matt Breida - 542QB Lamar Jackson - 876
ReceptionsTE George Kittle - 52TE Mark Andrews - 50
Receiving YardsTE George Kittle - 670TE Mark Andrews - 643
InterceptionsCB Richard Sherman - 3CB Marcus Peters - 3
SacksDL Arik Armstead - 10.0LB Matthew Judon - 7.0

Players to Watch

49ers

  1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo
  2. DL Nick Bosa
  3. TE George Kittle
  4. CB Richard Sherman

Ravens

  1. QB Lamar Jackson
  2. CB Marcus Peterson
  3. TE Mark Andrews
  4. S Earl Thomas III

