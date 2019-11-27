49ers vs. Ravens: Where to Watch & Game Preview

The San Francisco 49ers are heading across the country to take on one of the top teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens. The game takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Week 13 matchup.
Watch on TV
Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
Color Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver
The game will broadcast in parts of California, Nevada, Maryland and the red shaded areas on the map below.
Watch Online
Watch live on the 49ers app and 49ers.com free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Out of the broadcast area? 49ers fans in the U.S. can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand after the game has concluded.
Pregame Show
Tune into 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area at 9:00 a.m. PT.
49ers Radio Affiliate Networks
Spanish Radio
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
49ers vs. Ravens Watch Party
Join us for a FREE 49ers Watch Party at SoMa StrEat Food Park as the Faithful gather to watch the 49ers take on the Ravens!
Fans will be treated to Levi's® Stadium likeness with appearances from the Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam, fan chants, scoring songs, starting lineups and more, including:
- Giveaway items for all in attendance
- Raffles after each quarter
- Photo ops
- Live DJ
- Food trucks and bar
- Pop-up 49ers Team Store presented by Visa
Series Highlights
Sunday will mark the 49ers and Ravens seventh matchup. Baltimore currently leads the series 4-2.
The 49ers won the last matchup 25-20 in Week 6 of the 2015 season.
49ers Notes
- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 5-0 on the road in 2019, with nine touchdowns (eight passing, one rushing) and four interceptions with a quarterback rating of 100.9.
- Tight end George Kittle recorded six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in his return to action in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. Since 2018, Kittle is one of two tight ends (Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) to amass 2,000 yards (2,047).
- Linebacker Fred Warner is coming off a career-day against the Packers, registering 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. That performance led him to be the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead recorded two sacks on "Sunday Night Football" bringing his season total to a career-high 10.0 sacks. Armstead has recorded a sack in each of the team's last three contests.
Ravens Notes
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in his three games against the NFC West this season.
- Wide receiver Marquise Brown leads all rookies with six touchdown receptions.
- Linebacker Matthew Judon has recorded a sack and forced fumble in the team's past two games.
- Cornerback Jimmy Smith had a sack and interception in the Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
|2019 Comparison
|49ers
|Ravens
|Points Per Game
|30.2 (2nd)
|35.1 (1st)
|Total Offense
|382.3 (6th)
|433.3 (2nd)
|Rushing Offense
|145.6 (2nd)
|210.5 (1st)
|Passing Offense
|236.6 (14th)
|222.7 (19th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|14.8 (2nd)
|18.4 (5th)
|Yards Allowed
|248.0 (1st)
|322.7 (11th)
|Rushing Defense
|111.1 (19th)
|87.7 (3rd)
|Passing Defense
|136.9 (1st)
|235.0 (t-16th)
|Sacks
|44 (1st)
|25 (t-24th)
|Interceptions
|11 (t-5th)
|11 (t-5th)
|Punting Avg.
|44.8 (24th)
|46.4 (t-9th)
|Turnover Differential
|+6 (7th)
|+8 (t-4th)
|Team Leaders
|49ers
|Ravens
|Passing Yards
|QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 2,731
|QB Lamar Jackson - 2,427
|Rushing Yards
|RB Matt Breida - 542
|QB Lamar Jackson - 876
|Receptions
|TE George Kittle - 52
|TE Mark Andrews - 50
|Receiving Yards
|TE George Kittle - 670
|TE Mark Andrews - 643
|Interceptions
|CB Richard Sherman - 3
|CB Marcus Peters - 3
|Sacks
|DL Arik Armstead - 10.0
|LB Matthew Judon - 7.0
Players to Watch
49ers
Ravens