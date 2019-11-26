Top Primetime Performers from 49ers Victory over Packers

San Francisco dominated Aaron Rodgers and Co. en route to a 37-8 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. Several members of the San Francisco 49ers shined in the primetime NFC matchup. Take a look at the top performers from Sunday, courtesy of Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus.

1. Fred Warner - 92.9 overall grade

The second-year linebacker earned a career-high 92.9 overall grade on Sunday and was key in shutting down Green Bay's offense. Warner tallied a sack, two hurries, a forced fumble and nine total stops in the Week 12 win. His nine stops are the most of any defensive player in the NFL so far through Week 12. Warner allowed four catches on four targets in coverage but only for eight yards. Warner also led the team with 11 tackles on the night.

"Fred has been unbelievable all year," head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the win. "Just every time I looked up he was making plays. Going sideline to sideline being able to make some big hits and not get penalties while doing it. And, what he does just from getting us in the right call standpoint, he's unbelievable. We've got a bunch of checks, mix our scheme up a lot and Fred doesn't make a mistake all game."

Warner was one of three 49ers named to PFF's "Team of the Week" following his Week 12 performance.

2. George Kittle - 90.8 overall grade

Kittle caught all of his six targets for 129 yards and a touchdown in his first game back after missing two weeks with a broken bone in his ankle. Four of his six catches were for a first down or a touchdown. He also recorded a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted. Kittle's overall grade on the season is now up to 94.1, still the highest in the NFL going into "Monday Night Football." The next closest player is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (93.6). Kittle is averaging 3.30 receiving yards per pass route run, highest of any player in the league. San Francisco's star tight end was also named to PFF's "Team of the Week."

3. Jimmie Ward - 91.4 overall grade

Ward was phenomenal against the Rodgers-led passing attack. The fifth-year defensive back recorded four stops in the pass game, including two diving pass breakups. He has seven PBU's on the year, which is tied for the most of any safety in the NFL. He also notched a tackle for loss against Davante Adams in the red zone.

"Jimmie Ward has been one of my favorite players since I've walked in this door just because of the way he plays, how important football is to him," Shanahan said. "He goes out there and gives it his all. People have gotten down on him just because he's gotten hurt most of his years here. But, that doesn't take away from how good of a football player he is. Jimmie is a guy who plays hurt, plays through anything. He's just had some very bad breaks in his career so far and this year he hasn't. To me, he's playing like he always has since he became a rookie in this league. But, the longer he stays out there, the more people notice."

Ward was the third member of the 49ers to be named to the "Team of the Week."

4. Nick Bosa - 83.0 overall grade