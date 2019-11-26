Top Primetime Performers from 49ers Victory over Packers

San Francisco dominated Aaron Rodgers and Co. en route to a 37-8 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. Several members of the San Francisco 49ers shined in the primetime NFC matchup. Take a look at the top performers from Sunday, courtesy of Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus.
1. Fred Warner - 92.9 overall grade
The second-year linebacker earned a career-high 92.9 overall grade on Sunday and was key in shutting down Green Bay's offense. Warner tallied a sack, two hurries, a forced fumble and nine total stops in the Week 12 win. His nine stops are the most of any defensive player in the NFL so far through Week 12. Warner allowed four catches on four targets in coverage but only for eight yards. Warner also led the team with 11 tackles on the night.
"Fred has been unbelievable all year," head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the win. "Just every time I looked up he was making plays. Going sideline to sideline being able to make some big hits and not get penalties while doing it. And, what he does just from getting us in the right call standpoint, he's unbelievable. We've got a bunch of checks, mix our scheme up a lot and Fred doesn't make a mistake all game."
Warner was one of three 49ers named to PFF's "Team of the Week" following his Week 12 performance.
2. George Kittle - 90.8 overall grade
Kittle caught all of his six targets for 129 yards and a touchdown in his first game back after missing two weeks with a broken bone in his ankle. Four of his six catches were for a first down or a touchdown. He also recorded a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted. Kittle's overall grade on the season is now up to 94.1, still the highest in the NFL going into "Monday Night Football." The next closest player is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (93.6). Kittle is averaging 3.30 receiving yards per pass route run, highest of any player in the league. San Francisco's star tight end was also named to PFF's "Team of the Week."
3. Jimmie Ward - 91.4 overall grade
Ward was phenomenal against the Rodgers-led passing attack. The fifth-year defensive back recorded four stops in the pass game, including two diving pass breakups. He has seven PBU's on the year, which is tied for the most of any safety in the NFL. He also notched a tackle for loss against Davante Adams in the red zone.
"Jimmie Ward has been one of my favorite players since I've walked in this door just because of the way he plays, how important football is to him," Shanahan said. "He goes out there and gives it his all. People have gotten down on him just because he's gotten hurt most of his years here. But, that doesn't take away from how good of a football player he is. Jimmie is a guy who plays hurt, plays through anything. He's just had some very bad breaks in his career so far and this year he hasn't. To me, he's playing like he always has since he became a rookie in this league. But, the longer he stays out there, the more people notice."
Ward was the third member of the 49ers to be named to the "Team of the Week."
4. Nick Bosa - 83.0 overall grade
Bosa ended his three-game sack drought on Sunday while notching five quarterback pressures, including four hurries. The edge rusher had two additional pressures that were nullified by penalty. Bosa currently leads NFL edge defenders with a pressure rate of 19.1 percent on the season, and also in Pass Rush Productivity Rating (11.2). Bosa also notched his second-career fumble recovery following Warner's sack against Rodgers. The takeaway set up a two-yard touchdown run by Tevin Coleman on the next play. Bosa's sack against Rodgers brings his season total to 8.0 sacks through 11 games.
5. Jimmy Garoppolo - 78.1 overall grade
Garoppolo completed 14-of-20 passes (70.0 percent) for 253 yards, two touchdowns and a career-high quarterback rating of 145.8. The quarterback averaged a career-high 12.7 yards per attempt on Sunday. He was 6-of-6 for 176 yards and two touchdowns on targets of 10-plus yards downfield. He was also 6-of-6 for 122 yards and a touchdown when using play action - both, a perfect passer rating of 158.3.
"I thought Jimmy was great," Shanahan said after the win. "I thought we did very well in the run and the pass game. The opportunities that he had in the pass game, from what I can think back to, seemed pretty flawless. I think he protected the ball, wasn't close to any picks. I thought he protected the ball when they did get there in pass rush and made some big plays when he had too."
6. Mike McGlinchey - 75.7 overall grade
McGlinchey allowed just one quarterback hurry on Sunday night. He also notched a 79.4 run blocking grade against the Packers.
7. Arik Armstead - 74.7 overall grade
San Francisco's former first-round defensive lineman has continued his outstanding fifth-year campaign. Armstead registered five quarterback pressures, including two sacks, one hit and one hurry against Rodgers. When Armstead and Bosa were aligned on the same side, they accounted for three pressures and three sacks on Sunday. Armstead now leads San Francisco with 10 sacks on the season, a career high and 19.0 for his career. Sunday marked his third game with at least 1.5 sacks as the defensive lineman has registered at least 1.0 sack in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.
"Arik has been great since we got here," Shanahan said. "Going against Arik in training camp and OTAs, even from our first year, he's a guy who I hated going against him as an offensive coach. He's very hard to block in the run and pass game. I thought he did some real good things for us the first two years. I think he's had some unfortunate injuries. I think this year he's been able to stay healthy, play in every game and I think just the way we've changed up our D-line. Our style of play, it's benefitted all of them, but probably him the most, just in terms of never having to kind of read and react. Just being aggressive every play, going right at the quarterback, reacting to run. With his length and size, just allowing him to be a little bit more decisive and the rest has been him. He's had no hesitation and he's stayed healthy."
8. Damontre Moore - 73.6 overall grade
Moore has been impressive in his two weeks with San Francisco. Coming off of a game where the defensive lineman recorded his first forced fumble with the team, Moore registered five quarterback pressures (one hit, four hurries) in 21 pass rushes. He also registered two run stops. Shanahan announced on Monday that Moore would be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve after suffering a broken forearm in Sunday night's contest.
9. Daniel Brunskill - 72.9 overall grade
The third-year offensive lineman didn't allow a single quarterback pressure against the Packers. Brunskill took his first snaps as a pro at left tackle in a regular season game (including AAF) as he replaced rookie Justin Skule with six minutes left in the second quarter. He only played left tackle with the 49ers in the preseason and had three snaps in college.
10. Weston Richburg - 72.3 overall grade
San Francisco's center allowed just one quarterback pressure (hurry) in 48 snaps.