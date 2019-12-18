49ers vs. Rams: Where to Watch & Game Preview

Dec 17, 2019 at 05:21 PM
A5TL0167
Matthew Asher

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers finish off their home slate in 2019 with an NFC West divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The game takes place on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Week 16 game, presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort.

Watch on TV

Network: NFL Network and NBC Bay Area/KNTV

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver

The game will broadcast nationwide.

Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com. View the full lineup of gameday entertainment and activations here.

Watch Online

Watch live on the 49ers app and 49ers.com free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Out of the broadcast area? 49ers fans in the U.S. can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand after the game has concluded.

For all the ways to watch this week's game, please click here.

Related Links

Pregame Show

Tune in to 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area at 4:00 p.m. PT.

49ers Radio Affiliate Networks

Table inside Article
MarketStation
San Francisco, Calif.KNBR - AM 680
San Francisco, Calif.KGO - AM 810
San Francisco, Calif.KSAN - 107.7 FM
Portland/Salem, Ore.KPAM - AM 860
Medford, Ore.KBOY - 95.7 FM
Brookings, Ore.KURY - 95.3 FM
Eureka/Arcata, Calif.KATA - AM 1340
Redding, Calif.KXXS - 96.1 FM
Susanville, Calif.KJDX - 93.3 FM
Chico, Calif.KTHU - 100.7 FM
Grass Valley, Calif.KNCO - AM 830
Sacramento, Calif.KIFM - AM 1320
Modesto/Stockton, Calif.KESP - AM 970
Monterey/Salinas, Calif.KION - AM 1460
King City, Calif.KRKC - AM 1490
Fresno, Calif.KFIG - AM 940
Paso Robles, Calif.KPRL - AM 1230
San Luis Obispo, Calif.KKJL - AM 1400
San Diego, Calif.KWFN - 97.3 FM
Reno, Nev.KPLY - AM 630
Las Vegas, Nev.KMZQ - AM 670
Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island)KPUA - AM 670
Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu)KHKA - AM 1500
Kihei, Hawaii (Maui)KAOI - AM 110

Spanish Radio

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

Series Highlights

Sunday will mark the 49ers and Rams 141st matchup. San Francisco currently leads the series 70-67-3.

The 49ers are looking for their first season sweep of the Rams since 2016.

49ers Notes

  • Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs 55 passing yards to become the fifth quarterback in 49ers history with 3,500 yards in a single season.
  • Tight end George Kittle had a career-high 13 receptions for 134 yards in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. In his past four games against the Rams, Kittle has posted 450 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
  • Linebacker Fred Warner has tallied nine-plus tackles in each of his last four home games.
  • Defensive lineman Arik Armstead has recorded a sack in two of his past three games at home against the Rams.

Rams Notes

  • Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 275-plus yards and two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • Running back Todd Gurley II has 510 scrimmage yards and eight-total touchdowns in his career against the 49ers.
  • Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has recorded a sack against the 49ers in the last five meetings.
  • LB Cory Littleton has posted 10-plus tackles in his last two games.
Table inside Article
2019 Comparison49ersRams
Points Per Game29.9 (2nd)23.7 (13th)
Total Offense383.2 (6th)369.9 (12th)
Rushing Offense147.0 (2nd)93.9 (24th)
Passing Offense236.2 (13th)276.1 (6th)
Points Allowed Per Game18.4 (t-4th)21.9 (15th)
Yards Allowed269.0 (2nd)336.2 (12th)
Rushing Defense114.6 (21st)115.6 (23rd)
Passing Defense154.4 (1st)220.6 (9th)
Sacks47 (3rd)43 (t-5th)
Interceptions11 (t-14th)9 (t-23rd)
Punting Avg.44.9 (t-18th)48.3 (2nd)
Turnover Differential+5 (t-10th)-6 (t-22nd)
Table inside Article
Team Leaders49ersRams
Passing YardsQB Jimmy Garoppolo - 3,445QB Jared Goff - 3,996
Rushing YardsRB Raheem Mostert - 662RB Todd Gurley II - 741
ReceptionsTE George Kittle - 73WR Cooper Kupp - 83
Receiving YardsTE George Kittle - 888WR Cooper Kupp - 1,031
InterceptionsCB Richard Sherman - 3Four Players - 2
SacksDL Arik Armstead - 10.0DT Aaron Donald - 11.0

Players to Watch

49ers

  1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo
  2. DL Nick Bosa
  3. TE George Kittle
  4. LB Fred Warner

Rams

  1. RB Todd Gurley II
  2. DL Aaron Donald
  3. WR Cooper Kupp
  4. CB Jalen Ramsey

Related Content

news

Deebo Samuel Active, Samson Ebukam OUT; Week 10 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers will be without defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Arik Armstead and in Sunday night's contest versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Live Blog: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 10)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 10 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

49ers Activate Four Players From Injured Reserve; Place Verrett on IR

The San Francisco 49ers have activated Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz and Jordan Willis from the Injured Reserve list.

news

Four Downs: 49ers 'Ready to Grind Again' Against LA Chargers

49ers.com breaks down the biggest storylines and bold predictions heading into the team's Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising