49ers vs. Rams: Where to Watch & Game Preview

The San Francisco 49ers finish off their home slate in 2019 with an NFC West divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The game takes place on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Week 16 game, presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort.
Watch on TV
Network: NFL Network and NBC Bay Area/KNTV
Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
Color Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver
The game will broadcast nationwide.
Be There
A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com. View the full lineup of gameday entertainment and activations here.
Watch Online
Watch live on the 49ers app and 49ers.com free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Out of the broadcast area? 49ers fans in the U.S. can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand after the game has concluded.
For all the ways to watch this week's game, please click here.
Pregame Show
Tune in to 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area at 4:00 p.m. PT.
49ers Radio Affiliate Networks
|Market
|Station
|San Francisco, Calif.
|KNBR - AM 680
|San Francisco, Calif.
|KGO - AM 810
|San Francisco, Calif.
|KSAN - 107.7 FM
|Portland/Salem, Ore.
|KPAM - AM 860
|Medford, Ore.
|KBOY - 95.7 FM
|Brookings, Ore.
|KURY - 95.3 FM
|Eureka/Arcata, Calif.
|KATA - AM 1340
|Redding, Calif.
|KXXS - 96.1 FM
|Susanville, Calif.
|KJDX - 93.3 FM
|Chico, Calif.
|KTHU - 100.7 FM
|Grass Valley, Calif.
|KNCO - AM 830
|Sacramento, Calif.
|KIFM - AM 1320
|Modesto/Stockton, Calif.
|KESP - AM 970
|Monterey/Salinas, Calif.
|KION - AM 1460
|King City, Calif.
|KRKC - AM 1490
|Fresno, Calif.
|KFIG - AM 940
|Paso Robles, Calif.
|KPRL - AM 1230
|San Luis Obispo, Calif.
|KKJL - AM 1400
|San Diego, Calif.
|KWFN - 97.3 FM
|Reno, Nev.
|KPLY - AM 630
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|KMZQ - AM 670
|Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island)
|KPUA - AM 670
|Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu)
|KHKA - AM 1500
|Kihei, Hawaii (Maui)
|KAOI - AM 110
Spanish Radio
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
Series Highlights
Sunday will mark the 49ers and Rams 141st matchup. San Francisco currently leads the series 70-67-3.
The 49ers are looking for their first season sweep of the Rams since 2016.
49ers Notes
- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs 55 passing yards to become the fifth quarterback in 49ers history with 3,500 yards in a single season.
- Tight end George Kittle had a career-high 13 receptions for 134 yards in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. In his past four games against the Rams, Kittle has posted 450 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- Linebacker Fred Warner has tallied nine-plus tackles in each of his last four home games.
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead has recorded a sack in two of his past three games at home against the Rams.
Rams Notes
- Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 275-plus yards and two touchdowns in his last three games.
- Running back Todd Gurley II has 510 scrimmage yards and eight-total touchdowns in his career against the 49ers.
- Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has recorded a sack against the 49ers in the last five meetings.
- LB Cory Littleton has posted 10-plus tackles in his last two games.
|2019 Comparison
|49ers
|Rams
|Points Per Game
|29.9 (2nd)
|23.7 (13th)
|Total Offense
|383.2 (6th)
|369.9 (12th)
|Rushing Offense
|147.0 (2nd)
|93.9 (24th)
|Passing Offense
|236.2 (13th)
|276.1 (6th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|18.4 (t-4th)
|21.9 (15th)
|Yards Allowed
|269.0 (2nd)
|336.2 (12th)
|Rushing Defense
|114.6 (21st)
|115.6 (23rd)
|Passing Defense
|154.4 (1st)
|220.6 (9th)
|Sacks
|47 (3rd)
|43 (t-5th)
|Interceptions
|11 (t-14th)
|9 (t-23rd)
|Punting Avg.
|44.9 (t-18th)
|48.3 (2nd)
|Turnover Differential
|+5 (t-10th)
|-6 (t-22nd)
|Team Leaders
|49ers
|Rams
|Passing Yards
|QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 3,445
|QB Jared Goff - 3,996
|Rushing Yards
|RB Raheem Mostert - 662
|RB Todd Gurley II - 741
|Receptions
|TE George Kittle - 73
|WR Cooper Kupp - 83
|Receiving Yards
|TE George Kittle - 888
|WR Cooper Kupp - 1,031
|Interceptions
|CB Richard Sherman - 3
|Four Players - 2
|Sacks
|DL Arik Armstead - 10.0
|DT Aaron Donald - 11.0
Players to Watch
49ers
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo
- DL Nick Bosa
- TE George Kittle
- LB Fred Warner
Rams