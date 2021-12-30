49ers Must-Starts for Fantasy Championship Week

It's unclear who starts at quarterback for San Francisco this week after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a potentially serious thumb injury during the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Although Trey Lancehas reportedly taken big strides in practice and is fully recovered from finger and knee injuries, expect a run-heavy attack regardless of who's under center. The raw rookie is sure to make mistakes if he gets the start, but Lance's incredible rushing ability makes him an immediate Top-10 fantasy QB. The Houston Texans defense enters Sunday ranked 26th against the run in DVOA while also allowing 7.8 YPA through the air.

The 49ers backfield is another uncertain situation with Elijah Mitchell questionable to return from a knee injury. Houston has given up 4.7 YPC and the second-most rushing scores (27) in the league this season, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs. Mitchell may not see his usual massive workload after being a limited participant in practice this week and not playing for a month, but he'd be a strong fantasy start anyway in this matchup and as Kyle Shanahan's clear preferred lead back.