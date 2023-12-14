49ers Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual 'Hope for the Holidays' Event 🎁

Dec 14, 2023 at 02:51 PM
The parking lot of Levi's® Stadium was transformed into a holiday wonderland on Tuesday evening, decorated with sparkling trees, red and gold balloons, the sound of Christmas music and the spirit of giving. The San Francisco 49ers welcomed over 175 families-in-need to the team's Hope for the Holidays event presented by U.S. Bank, an annual tradition of a drive-thru gift distribution powered by the players and their families.

"It's a really cool opportunity to give back to the people who need it, especially around this time of year," linebacker Curtis Robinson said. "I love the holidays. It just feels really good to be a part of something that can help families that need a little assistance, have a really good holiday and enjoy the season."

Dressed in festive attire, over 30 San Francisco 49ers players, football staff and their loved ones dedicated their time to spread cheer and support local underserved families.

"To be able to help our community in any way that we can is huge," quarterback Brock Purdy said. "If we can help families who are trying to provide for their kids, trying to give their kids a Christmas, even if it's food and a good meal, it's huge. I'm grateful to be here, just love on everyone and give our time."

As the holiday season approaches, this event connected families-in-need with numerous resources including food, glasses, toys and shoes. Guests of this year's event represented local nonprofits and schools from across the Bay Area including the African American Community Service Agency, Bill Wilson Center, Boys & Girls Club, CityTeam, Mobilize Love, Menlo-Atherton High School, San Mateo PAL, San Jose PD and Modesto Gospel Mission.

"The big focus for today is on all the kids that come through," 49ers community relations senior manager Saya Lindsay said. "We don't want them to remember this as a moment where they had to come and get something they needed. Instead, they came to a really fun holiday festival, they met some of their heroes and they happened to get shoes, groceries, something that they needed. So, the overarching memory is something that's really special for them and it takes a lot of that burden off of their families."

Players stood at multiple gift stations, talking with fans and loading up their cars with bags of food, household items, sunglasses, shoes and toys.

By the end of the night, the team had donated 200 boxes of groceries from Second Harvest Food Bank and over 24,000 holiday dinner supplies and ingredients gifted by Lexus, Newfront, Peet's Coffee, Clover Sonoma and Pepsi. Families were also gifted 49ers blankets and glasses provided by Zenni, a variety of toys provided by Toys for Tots and Crocs of all sizes provided by Shoe Palace.

"It's awesome," tight end George Kittle said. "I love spreading Christmas joy with all my teammates."

