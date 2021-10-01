49ers WRs, RBs Get 'Highly Favorable' Matchup vs. Seahawks in Week 4

Jimmy Garoppolo has had an up-and-down start to the season and is at risk of losing short touchdowns to Trey Lance﻿, but he's a viable fantasy option in Week 4 given the matchup. The Seahawks enter Sunday with the No. 27 pass defense in DVOA, allowing 7.9 YPA with zero interceptions. The 49ers have one of the highest implied team totals this week, and it should also help Jimmy G's fantasy value that San Francisco has an unsettled running back group right now (and healthy receivers).

Hopefully there's more clarity by game time, but it appears Elijah Mitchell would be San Francisco's lead back if he's able to play through his shoulder injury. Trey Sermon would be the alternative, and either RB gets a highly favorable matchup against a Seattle defense that's allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Both Sermon and the team's run-blocking struggled during last week's loss to Green Bay, but Sunday's opponent should lead to a nice bounce back from San Francisco's rushing attack.

Deebo Samuel should be locked in fantasy lineups, while Brandon Aiyuk is a flex option after running nearly all the routes last week. Samuel leads the league in yards after the catch, while Aiyuk somehow ranks top-15 in targets inside the 10-yard line despite barely seeing any action over the first two games. Both wide receivers could be extra busy Sunday with the 49ers running game in question while relying on two rookies (and a fullback) and with George Kittle missing practice throughout the week thanks to a sore calf. Kittle is an obvious start and should be treated as a top-five fantasy tight end if he's active.

Injuries to the secondary haven't helped, but the 49ers defense is off to a disappointing start, ranking just 19th in DVOA. They aren't a strong fantasy start in Week 4 up against Russell Wilson, who's trying to avoid the first three-game losing streak of his NFL career. Wilson leads the league with 10.4 YPA and has thrown zero picks. He's a top-five QB this week versus a 49ers defense that's ceded the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. The 49ers have also allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs, making Chris Carson a top-15 RB in Week 4.