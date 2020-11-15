Who's In and Who's Out in Week 10 vs. Saints

Nov 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

There aren't too many surprises for the San Francisco 49ers as they head into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a vastly different roster than that of their 2019 matchup.

As noted by head coach Kyle Shanahan heading into the weekend, the 49ers enter Sunday's contest without ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, who will miss his third-straight game with a hamstring injury. Last year, Samuel registered 109 total yards in the Week 14 matchup as a threat through the air and on the ground.

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, who notched two touchdowns in the contest, is also out for Sunday while working his way back from an ankle injury. Meanwhile, ﻿George Kittle﻿, who was recognized as the hero of the down-to-the-wire thriller with his 4th-and-2 reception that led to the game-winning field goal, is likely to miss several weeks with a foot injury.

Instead, the Saints will see new faces in ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ and ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ with San Francisco's starters sidelined and are likely to see a bulk of the offensive snaps with ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ under center. Receivers River Cracraft (quad) and Trent Taylor (back) were questionable heading into the weekend, however, both have been cleared for the contest.

The 49ers will also be without ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ (knee) and ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ (ankle) who were on hand during last year's tilt. ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿, who started opposite ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ last year, is a healthy-scratch for the second-straight game. The 49ers will continue to look to ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ and ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ at corner.

As for the Saints, former 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will make his debut with his new team after a trade earlier this month. Alexander had missed three games with San Francisco after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 5. The linebacker was a full participant this week at practice.

Here's a full look at who's in and who's out for Sunday:

49ers Inactives

Saints Inactives

  • RB Dwayne Washington (back)
  • CB Ken Crawley
  • LB Chase Hansen
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • DE Carl Granderson

Related Content

news

9 Takeaways from 49ers Mistake-Ridden Loss to Saints

Sunday's lopsided matchup came down to turnovers as the 49ers fell to the Saints, 27-13. Here's more details as well as injury updates from Kyle Shanahan.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has elevated two players from the team's practice squad for the Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Maiocco's Take: Jerick McKinnon and Jason Verrett's Resilient Comeback Story

In the midst of the 49ers injury-marred season, Matt Maiocco highlights the resiliency and value of two players who were widely written off after experiencing the harsh realities of football.
news

The Unshakable Bond of Tony Morabito and Joe Perry 

A friendship between two of football's greatest figures established a culture of camaraderie and trust in the San Francisco 49ers organization that endures to this day.

Advertising