Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman Won't Play vs. Saints; Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk to Make Week 10 Returns

Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on Friday to give status updates on several members of the San Francisco 49ers heading into Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss his third-straight game with signs pointing to a post-Bye week return. Shanahan called the second-year wideout a "long shot" to play after missing all three of the week's practices with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers are already thin at the receiver position, with ﻿River Cracraft﻿ and Trent Taylor questionable heading into the weekend. Cracraft suffered a quad contusion earlier in the week and Taylor has been nursing a back injury. Kendrick Bourne﻿, who missed the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with multiple false positive tests has been cleared from the list. The receiver was able to rejoin the team for their walkthrough practice on Friday and the team will monitor his workload on Sunday after missing the week's sessions.

"Anytime you're not here for 10 days and miss two weeks of practice it's an issue," Shanahan said. "But we're down some receivers, so he's going to be up regrdless. We're going to be smart with him."

He adds to Brandon Aiyuk﻿, Richie James﻿, Cracraft and Taylor as the 49ers available receivers heading into Sunday.

San Francisco will have to wait another week for Richard Sherman﻿'s return. According to Shanahan, the corner practiced all three days this week, however, he feels good about having Sherman back for San Francisco's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.