49ers Top Performers in Week 7 Rout Over Cam Newton and the Patriots

It was a dominant showing from all three phases of the game for the San Francisco 49ers who put up a decisive, 33-6 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 7. The 49ers handed New England it's worst home loss since 2000. San Francisco's defense registered four takeaways and held the Patriots offense out of the red zone the entire contest. Meanwhile, San Francisco's offense rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns, the team's second-most rushing scores in a single-game since 2017.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who graded the highest during Sunday's rout. Here are eight standouts from the Week 7 matchup.

﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ – 91.1 Overall Grade

For the second-straight week, a 49ers O-lineman earned the top grade on offense. Last week, Tomlinson allowed just one quarterback hurry against a Rams defense that led the league with 20 sacks heading into Week 6. Against the Patriots, Tomlinson did not allow a single quarterback pressure on the day. His 91.1 overall grade was the highest of any guard in Week 7 heading into "Monday Night Football." His 86.4 run blocking grade was also the highest of any guard so far this week.

Tomlinson earned a spot on PFF's "Team of the Week" following his Week 7 performance.

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ – 89.0 Overall Grade

The rookie is coming off of his highest-graded performance of his young NFL career. Aiyuk caught six of his seven targets for a career-high 115 yards on Sunday, including a 35-yard pass from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. Five of Aiyik's six receptions resulted in first downs.

﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ – 85.7 Overall Grade

San Francisco's "offensive weapon" notched four carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and also had an 18-yard reception on the day. All four of his carries resulted in either a first down or touchdown. Where Juszczyk truly excelled was as a run blocker, as the fullback was credited for opening several holes for the 49ers run game that notched San Francisco's best regular season rushing output since Week 8 of 2019 (220 rushing yards vs. Carolina Panthers).

﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ – 85.1 Overall Grade

Al-Shaair helped fortify San Francisco's linebacking corps with ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ missing his second-straight game with an ankle injury. The former undrafted free agent registered five tackles and forced a fumble on Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson. His 85.1 overall grade and 90.7 coverage grade were both career highs for Al-Shaair.

Al-Shaair made his first apperance on PFF's "Team of the Week."

﻿Trent Williams﻿ – 84.8 Overall Grade

For the second-consecutive week, San Francisco's left tackle did not allow a single quarterback pressure. Williams is graded as the second-highest tackle in Week 7 heading into "Monday Night Football." Williams was key in a 49ers offensive line that limited New England to just five pressures on Garoppolo's 27 dropbacks (18.5%).

﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ – 84.3 Overall Grade

Wilson Jr. put up career numbers in the 49ers Week 7 outing. The running back recorded 17 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Six of his 17 carries resulted in either a first down or touchdown, tied for the most of any running back so far this week. The former undrafted free agent averaged 4.1 yards per carry after contact, also the most of any running back so far in Week 7 with 10-plus carries.

Wilson Jr.'s performance earned him his first-career FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination.

﻿Jamar Taylor﻿ – 83.8 Overall Grade

San Francisco's nickel corner earned an 88.3 coverage grade against the Patriots. He recorded three tackles and registered his first-career two interception game, picking off both Cam Newton and Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. It marked his first and second interceptions of the season and fourth and fifth of his career. Taylor became the first 49ers defender to have two-or-more picks in a game since linebacker Chris Borland tallied two against Eli Manning in 2014.

Taylor joins Tomlinson and Al-Shaair on PFF's "Team of the Week."

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ – 80.7 Overall Grade

Garoppolo's production may not show up on the stat sheet, however the quarterback was effective against the Patriots. The quarterback completed 80 percent of his passes (20-of-25) for 278 yards and two interceptions, the second, coming on a Hail Mary pass heading into the half.

Garoppolo averaged 11.1 yards per attempt, the highest of any starting quarterback so far in Week 7. He completed 7 of his 9 passes that were 10-plus yards downfield.

Honorable Mentions

﻿Fred Warner﻿ – 77.8 Overall Grade

Warner registered his second interception of the season on Sunday. His 90.4 coverage grade on the season is the highest of any qualifying linebacker.

﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ – 77.2 Overall Grade

Samuel caught all five of his targets for 65 yards, four of which resulted in first downs. Over the last two weeks he has 11 receptions. The average depth of target on his receptions has been -4 yards, yet he's averaged 11.9 yards a catch over the last two games and 15.9 yards per reception after the catch.

﻿Kerry Hyder Jr. ﻿ – 74.8 Overall Grade