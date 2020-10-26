Jeff Wilson Jr. Up for FedEx Ground Player of Week

While stepping up in the absence of Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee), Jeff Wilson Jr. is coming off a career outing in the 49ers Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots. Wilson Jr.'s performance earned him his first-career FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination.

The running back made his first start of the season after missing Week 6 with a calf injury and notched the 49ers best regular season rushing output since Week 8 of 2019. Wilson Jr. registered a career-high 112 yards on 17 carries and three rushing touchdowns. His three rushing scores were the most by a 49ers running back on the road since Roger Craig registered three rushing touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams in 1988.

Of his 17 carries on the day, six resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, tied for the most of any running back so far through Week 7. Wilson Jr. averaged 4.1 yards per carry after contact, also the most of any running back so far this week with 10-plus carries.

Wilson Jr. is up against Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (128 yards on 20 carries, 1 touchdown) and Jacksonville Jaguars ball carrier James Robinson (119 yards on 22 carries, 1 touchdown) for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week 7.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize top-performing quarterbacks and running backs through the FedEx Air & Ground awards in games played on Thursday through Sunday. Voting is open until Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.