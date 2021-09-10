49ers Not Ruling Out Javon Kinlaw vs. Lions; Injury Report ahead of #SFvsDET

Kyle Shanahan isn't overlooking the Lions as he anticipates Detroit to "come out firing" in the season opener on Sunday. The 49ers expect to do the same but could be without several players who are in question heading into the matchup.

Most notably, Javon Kinlaw has been listed as doubtful heading into Sunday. The former first-round pick has been dealing with a nagging knee injury that held him out of all but one of this week's practices. According to Shanahan, the 49ers aren't ruling out the defensive tackle just yet.

Emmanuel Moseley missed all three practices this week while tending to a knee injury of his own. Moseley was set to get the start opposite Jason Verrett﻿, however, his availability appears in doubt heading into the opener. It's likely the 49ers could lean on their two rookie cornerbacks, Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas in the absence of Moseley. The team could also call up veteran corner Dontae Johnson from practice squad. Newcomer Josh Norman is another option the 49ers could look to, to make his 49ers debut on Sunday.

It's worth noting, quarterback Trey Lance﻿, who was dealing with a chipped bone in his finger was not including on the injury report. It's a positive sign which points to the rookie's availability for Sunday.

As for the Lions, big news was revealed on Friday as left tackle Taylor Decker is expected to miss some time with a finger injury. Decker suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday, which is likely to require surgery.