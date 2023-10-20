49ers Injury Updates and Tracy Sandler Shares Vikings Scouting Report | 1st & 10

Oct 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Fangirl Sports Network founder Tracy Sandler:

  • 1:38 - Sandler shares her thoughts on the 49ers-Vikings matchup
  • 2:19 - Pallares describes the team's energy in first practice ahead of "MNF"
  • 3:13 - How will QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ navigate the Vikings high-blitzing defense?
  • 4:17 - Which players are primed to pick back up the 49ers offense?
  • 6:50 - The 49ers latest injury updates on RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, WR ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, T ﻿Trent Williams﻿, OL ﻿Aaron Banks﻿ and LB ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿
  • 8:04 - Discussing how the 49ers defense attacks the ball
  • 9:14 - Highlighting RB ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ and the possibility of his breakout game in Minnesota
  • 10:24 - Sharing bold predictions for the 49ers-Vikings contest

Related Links

Advertising