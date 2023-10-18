Previewing 49ers vs. Vikings with Tatum Everett | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Vikings on-air talent Tatum Everett:
- 1:44 - Recapping the Vikings Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears
- 4:10 - Breaking down the Vikings dynamic defensive unit
- 6:35 - How OLB Danielle Hunter impacts Minnesota's defensive front
- 7:38 - Everett shares her impressions of San Francisco's offense
- 8:53 - Highlighting George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson for National TE Weekend
- 10:34 - Previewing QB Kirk Cousins vs. the 49ers defense
- 12:18 - Matchups to watch on "Monday Night Football"
