Previewing 49ers vs. Vikings with Tatum Everett | 1st & 10

Oct 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Vikings on-air talent Tatum Everett:

  • 1:44 - Recapping the Vikings Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears
  • 4:10 - Breaking down the Vikings dynamic defensive unit
  • 6:35 - How OLB Danielle Hunter impacts Minnesota's defensive front
  • 7:38 - Everett shares her impressions of San Francisco's offense
  • 8:53 - Highlighting ﻿George Kittle﻿ and T.J. Hockenson for National TE Weekend
  • 10:34 - Previewing QB Kirk Cousins vs. the 49ers defense
  • 12:18 - Matchups to watch on "Monday Night Football"

