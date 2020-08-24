The 49ers Foundation will kick off the 2020 football season virtually with their annual fundraiser 49ers Foundation Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP, on Tuesday, September 1st. This will be the Faithful's first opportunity this year to participate in live player interactions. The virtual event will offer 49ers fans anywhere in the world the opportunity to hear from players, coaches, executives and 49ers legends as they preview the 2020 season and celebrate the work that the 49ers Foundation is doing in the community.

"We are excited to once again host our annual kickoff to the season," said executive director of the 49ers Foundation, Justin Prettyman. "We knew that with COVID-19 this event was going to look a lot different but we were committed to bringing the Faithful across the country a night that they'll never forget while also enabling us to harness the power of football to give back to communities in need."