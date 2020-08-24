The 49ers Foundation will kick off the 2020 football season virtually with their annual fundraiser 49ers Foundation Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP, on Tuesday, September 1st. This will be the Faithful's first opportunity this year to participate in live player interactions. The virtual event will offer 49ers fans anywhere in the world the opportunity to hear from players, coaches, executives and 49ers legends as they preview the 2020 season and celebrate the work that the 49ers Foundation is doing in the community.

"We are excited to once again host our annual kickoff to the season," said executive director of the 49ers Foundation, Justin Prettyman. "We knew that with COVID-19 this event was going to look a lot different but we were committed to bringing the Faithful across the country a night that they'll never forget while also enabling us to harness the power of football to give back to communities in need."

PFAP-Main Program-Schedule-16x9

The main program will kick off at 5pm with John Lynch, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿, ﻿Robbie Gould﻿, John York and Jed York. During the program, fans will get a chance to win fun player experiences like a private Q&A with 49ers Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young, an interview with ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ after a game, or a trivia challenge with ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ and Joe Staley.

Following the main program, fans can opt into Playmakers Pictionary presented by U.S. Bank and team up with the following players for a fierce 8-way game of Pictionary: ﻿Ronald Blair III﻿, ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿, ﻿Dee Ford﻿, ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, ﻿Trent Taylor﻿, ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ and ﻿Trent Williams﻿. Fans will also have the chance to get into private breakout sessions with current players like ﻿George Kittle﻿, coaches and 49ers legends and ask them questions before the season starts!

Last year, this 49ers Foundation marquee fundraising event raised over a half million dollars, which directly benefitted Bay Area children through the 49ers Foundation's beneficiary programs. All proceeds this year will again support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

The 49ers Season Always Kicks Off with Players for a Purpose

Every season, the entire roster supports the 49ers Foundation's Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP for a fun-filled evening of community and charity. Take a look back at some of the best moments from past events.

With COVID-19, the Foundation is committed to continuing to impact not just Bay Area youth but youth around the world. The 49ers have already transitioned their community programs to be virtual and are ready to support youth, teachers and coaches any way they can this fall.

Tickets will be available for as low as $25 until sold out. For more information on the event and how to secure sponsorships, individual tickets and check out this year's virtual experiences, please visit www.49ers.com/kickoff.

