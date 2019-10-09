Stats and Facts: 49ers Record 49th 'MNF' Win, Most in NFL History

Following a "Monday Night Football" clash against the Cleveland Browns, the San Francisco 49ers open the season with a perfect 4-0 record for the first time since the 1990 season and the fourth time in franchise history. Following their imposing Week 5 victory, San Francisco stands as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFC. Here are some stats and numbers following the 49ers primetime matchup.
Team Notes
- San Francisco is now 3-0 against the AFC North this season, with the team's final game against the division coming in Week 13 at Baltimore Ravens.
- The 49ers improved to 8-12 overall against the Browns, including a 6-5 record at home.
- Kyle Shanahan is now 8-3 against the AFC as head coach of the 49ers.
- The 49ers are 1-of-4 teams to score 20-plus points in every game this season (Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks).
- The 49ers won their 49th career game on "Monday Night Football," the most wins in NFL history.
|Team
|Wins
|San Francisco
|49
|Pittsburgh
|47
|Dallas
|46
|Miami
|42
|Oakland
|40
Offensive Notes
- The 49ers offense amassed 436 total yards on the night (275 rushing, 171 passing), marking the team's third consecutive game with at least 400 total yards [571 at Cincinnati Bengals; 436 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers]. This marked the first time the 49ers had at least 400 total yards in three consecutive games since 2003 [496 (232 rushing, 264 passing) vs. Arizona Cardinals (12/7/03); 502 (171 rushing, 331 passing) at Cincinnati (12/14/03); 414 (203 rushing, 211 passing) at Philadelphia Eagles (12/21/03)].
- The 49ers offense rushed for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries (6.9-yard average), the most rushing yards by the team in a single game since Dec. 2014 (355 vs. San Diego Chargers).
- The 49ers have rushed for 800 yards through four games. San Francisco's 800 rush yards are the most by the 49ers through four games since 1959 (826).
- The 6.9 rushing average by the 49ers offense was the team's highest in a single game since Sept. 2017 at Seattle Seahawks (8.4 average).
- Following Monday's win, the 49ers currently rank second in scoring offense.
Defensive Notes
- The 49ers defense held the Browns to 180 total yards (102 rushing, 78 passing), marking the fewest yards allowed by the 49ers in a single game since Dec. 2017 at Chicago Bears [147 net yards (62 rushing, 85 passing)].
- It also marked the first time the 49ers defense held an opponent without a touchdown since Nov. 2018 vs. Oakland Raiders (one field goal).
- San Francisco's defense limited the Browns offense to just 1-of-11 on third down conversions (9.1 percent).
- The 49ers totaled four takeaways on Monday night (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries), totaling 11 on the season. The 49ers are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the second most takeaways through five weeks (New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers - 12, tied for first)
- Following Monday's victory, the 49ers rank second in passing yards allowed per game (175.8) and fourth in scoring defense in 2019.
|49ers
|Rank
|Completion Percentage
|53.5
|1st
|Passing Yards Per Game
|175.8
|2nd
|Passing Touchdowns
|5
|T-7th
|Interceptions
|7
|T-2nd
|Passer Rating
|62.8
|2nd
Player Notes
Matt Breida
- On the first offensive play from scrimmage for the 49ers, Breida broke off an 83-yard touchdown run. It marked a career-long for Breida and the longest rushing touchdown by the 49ers since Colin Kaepernick registered a 90-yard touchdown run vs. the Chargers in Dec. 2014.
- Breida finished the game with 11 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown while adding three receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown. He now has five career 100-yard rushing games, including two on the season (121 yards at Cincinnati in Week 2).
- Breida's 5-yard touchdown reception from QB Jimmy Garoppolo marked his first receiving TD of the season and fourth of his career.
- It marked the first time a 49ers player had a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game since Breida accomplished the feat against the New York Giants in Week 10 of 2018 (17-101-1 touchdown rushing; 3-31-1 touchdown receiving).
- According to Next Gen Stats, Breida reached 22.30 MPH on his 83-yard toucdown run, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier in the past two seasons.
Fastest Speeds Reached by a Ball Carrier Past 2 Seasons
|Player
|Game
|Max Speed
|Matt Breida
|Week 5, 2019
|22.30 MPH
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Week 2, 2019
|22.23 MPH
|Matt Breida
|Week 12, 2018
|22.09 MPH
- Coleman finished the game with 16 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown, his first score as a member of the 49ers.
- According to Next Gen Stats, Coleman totaled five rushes that gained 10-plus yards outside of the tackle box (second-most in a game by a running back this season).
- San Francisco's tight end registered six receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also had one carry for 18 yards, marking the longest rush of his career.
- Kittle's 92.5 Pro Football Focus overall grade still ranks as the highest in the NFL through five weeks.
- Kittle has recorded his ninth-consecutive game with 50 or more receiving yards, the second longest active streak behind Travis Kelce (11), and the longest streak by a 49ers player since Terrell Owens in Weeks 4-12 of 2001.
- Williams picked off Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, returning the ball 49 yards, marking the longest interception return of his career. He finished the game with two tackles, 0.5 sack, one interception and one pass defended.
- Williams now has two interceptions on the season, coming in back-to-back games. He is the first member of the 49ers with at least one interception in consecutive games since linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong recorded one in Weeks 4-5 of the 2017 season.
- Williams is the first member of the 49ers with at least 0.5 sack and one or more interceptions since Armstrong (1.0 sack and one interception) in Oct. of 2017 at Arizona.
- Garoppolo has thrown a passing touchdown in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.
Most Consecutive Games with 1+ Passing Touchdowns
|Player
|Active Streak
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|11
|Russell Wilson
|8
|Carson Wentz
|8
|Jameis Winston
|7
|Jared Goff
|7
- The rookie pass rusher registered 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, marking his first career forced fumble, fumble recovery and multi-sack game.
- According to ESPN Stats & Info, Bosa is the only 49ers player to register 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a single-game in the last 25 years.
- Bosa became the first 49ers rookie with at least 2.0 sacks in a game since DeForest Buckner at Buffalo Bills in Week 10 of 2016.
- According to Next Gen Stats, Bosa pressured quarterbacks on 23.5 percent of pass rushes this season, the highest rate in the NFL (minimum 75 pass rushes).
- Buckner brought down Mayfield for a 10-yard strip-sack. He now has 3.0 sacks on the season and 24.0 for his career. Buckner has registered at least 1.0 sack in three consecutive games for the first time in his career, becoming the first member of the 49ers with at least 1.0 sack in three consecutive games since linebacker Dan Skuta in Weeks 14-16 of the 2014 season.
- With the forced fumble, Buckner has three in his career and at least one forced fumble in consecutive games. He is the first member of the 49ers with at least one forced fumble in back-to-back games since Williams did so in Weeks 5-6 of the 2017 season.
- With at least 1.0 sack and one forced fumble in consecutive games, Buckner is the first member of the 49ers with 1.0 or more sacks and one or more forced fumbles in back-to-back games since linebacker Manny Lawson in Weeks 12-13 of 2009.
- Alexander and Williams combined to bring down Mayfield. Alexander now has 7.5 sacks in his career and Williams has 3.5 in his career.
- In punt coverage, Harris forced an Odell Beckham Jr. fumble, marking his first special teams forced fumble. The fumble was recovered by Raheem Mostert, the first special teams fumble recovery of his career.