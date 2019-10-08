49ers Continue to 📈 after Dominant 'MNF' Performance 

"Kyle Shanahan has done a great job with this team. The defense has a chance to be special as well. Now they face a big one with the Rams."

"Nick Bosa is a bad man. The No. 2 overall pick announced himself as an NFL star on "Monday Night Football" against the Browns, stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of two sacks, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Bosa was the face of a nearly perfect performance by the 49ers, who are 4-0 for the first time since 1990 and have an NFC-best +70 scoring differential. The blowout of the Browns sets up a Week 6 matchup against the defending NFC champion Rams."