49ers Continue to 📈 after Dominant 'MNF' Performance 

The San Francisco 49ers are off to their best start since 1990. The team currently sits at 4-0 after a 31-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on "Monday Night Football". Members of various media outlets are continuing to take notice of the 49ers hot start. San Francisco will look to build off the early season success when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the defending NFC champion Rams.
Here's where San Francisco stands entering Week 6:
"Kyle Shanahan has done a great job with this team. The defense has a chance to be special as well. Now they face a big one with the Rams."
"Nick Bosa is a bad man. The No. 2 overall pick announced himself as an NFL star on "Monday Night Football" against the Browns, stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of two sacks, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Bosa was the face of a nearly perfect performance by the 49ers, who are 4-0 for the first time since 1990 and have an NFC-best +70 scoring differential. The blowout of the Browns sets up a Week 6 matchup against the defending NFC champion Rams."
"Nick Bosa looks like he was worth every bit of the hype he had at Ohio State, and definitely worth the No. 2 overall pick for the 49ers. He was fantastic against the Browns and looks like a Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite."
"The 49ers are for real, everyone. The last undefeated team in the NFC remained so Monday night after dominating the Browns from their very first offensive play. We're not sure which was better: the running game, with 275 yards and a touchdown each from Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman —or the Niners defensive line, which hit Baker Mayfield eight times (including two sacks and five hits from rookie Nick Bosa.)"
"The NFC West is loaded. And the San Francisco 49ers may well be the best team in the division. If there was any question whether the Niners were the real deal, they answered in emphatic fashion by blowing out the overmatched Browns."
"One of two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL, the Niners defense, led by Nick Bosa, smothered the Browns on Monday night. This team is clearly a force to be reckoned with."
"They're up here for the impressive ways they have won with defense, running game and a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo, who looks ready to break out in a big way the rest of October."
"The NFC's final undefeated squad was further legitimized after manhandling the Browns during rookie Nick Bosa's coming-out party (2 sacks, forced fumble, fumble recovery)."