What the 49ers and Bears Had to Say Following Week 8

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on What the Week 8 Win Told Him about the Team

Just the way they battled. Not everything went perfect. I would have liked us to have stopped them more on defense. But it was cool that we never punted, which we needed. When it came down to the end, the D got them to punt. And then their last series they got that pick, which iced it. Huge team win. We kept talking about whatever it took to win is what we had to do. We didn't care whether it was 2-0 or ended like that. I was just really proud of the guys.