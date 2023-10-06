What the Cowboys and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 5 'SNF' Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers will close out a three-game homestand against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. This is the third-straight season these NFC powerhouses will meet. Sunday also marks the first time these two franchises will meet in primetime during the regular season since the 1990 season. The 49ers have the chance to extend their best start since 2019 to 5-0 with a win over Dallas at Levi's® Stadium.

Here is what both teams had to say ahead of the Week 5 "Sunday Night Football" matchup:

Niners Liners

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the intensified rivalry between the 49ers and Cowboys:

"Any time you play each other in the playoffs and stuff, it's always usually a bit bigger the next year. With that being back-to-back, it was huge. That's what I always remembered growing up because of the three years I was here when I was younger. They played in the NFC Championship all three years that I lived here. Playing them in the playoffs two years ago was reminiscent of that, and it was a Divisional Round, or Wild Card Round, and then last year, with the Divisional Round, those histories stack up just like people in your division. Usually, when it's a playoff game everyone remembers it a little bit more."

Shanahan on the excitement in the locker room for the Week 5 matchup:

"Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday night - there's always a little more excitement in the building knowing everyone's watching you. I have a lot of respect for the Cowboys and how good of a team they are. We know the challenge that we have in front of us, and I think we're aware of the rivalry and the history, which is always cool. Besides that, it's Week 5."

Shanahan on the huge challenge that the Cowboys pass rush will be for the 49ers offensive line:

"It's just how fast they play. (Defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn is as good as anyone at the D-line. In general, I think one of the biggest tests for every team in the NFL is how much better you get each game because the lack of practice and stuff that big people get in the offseason compared to what it takes to be ready is just not enough. No one's ever there in Week 1, especially up front. Run blocking, pass blocking, you need a lot more reps of that to get better as a unit. That's why these games are so important. The more games you can stay healthy and the more games you can play together, usually you get better throughout the year."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on the takeaways from playing Dallas in the NFC Divisional Round:

"It was obviously a fourth quarter game. It was a very physical game. They did a good job of what they do up front, stopping the run, getting in on some pass plays and disrupting the rhythm of some of our concepts... Those are things we saw. They're a good defense. They do some really good things up front. The secondary is really good too. (It's) looking at that game and sort of putting ourselves back into what was at stake, as a playoff game, the rivalry of the organizations and understanding what's at stake for this Sunday too. It's a big game. We've definitely gone back and looked at a lot of stuff in that game."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on facing Dallas early in the season:

"They're a good team, and they bring it every time we've seen them in the playoffs the past two years. It's a big game, but you also don't want to make it too big because it's just another regular season game."

Linebacker Fred Warner on the renewed rivalry with the Cowboys in the 2020s: