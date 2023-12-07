Ways to Watch: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 14)

Dec 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers return home after a big win in Philadelphia to take on the Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season. The Week 14 matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, December 10. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)

See where the Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com:

120623-Seahawks-BroadcastMap

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

Game Pass International: The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2023 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand. In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library. Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International

For more ways to watch, click here.

In Person

Be at Levi's® Stadium to cheer on the team. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster >>>

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Total Matchups: 51

Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 30-21

49ers Home Record vs. Seahawks: Seattle leads the series 13-11

First Meeting: September 26, 1976 - 49ers won 37-21

Last Meeting: November 23, 2023 - 49ers won 31-13

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Captains:

Seattle Seahawks

Head Coach: Pete Carroll

Captains:

FOLLOW US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Week 13)

Broadcast and stream info for the 49ers Week 13 matchup against the Eagles.
news

Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Week 12)

Broadcast and stream info for the 49ers Thanksgiving matchup against the Seahawks.
news

Ways to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 11)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 11 matchup against the Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10)

Broadcast and stream info for the 49ers Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 8)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 8 matchup against the Bengals at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Week 7)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 7 matchup against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns (Week 6)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 6 matchup against the Browns.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 5)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 5 matchup against the Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 3)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 3 matchup against the Giants at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 2)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 2 matchup against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Advertising