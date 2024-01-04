Ways to Watch: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 18)

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium to close out their regular season slate. The Week 18 matchup will kick off at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, January 7. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV: FOX
- Broadcasters: Adam Amin (Play-by-Play), Mark Schlereth (Color Analyst) and Kristina Pink (Sideline Reporter)
See where the Rams vs. 49ers matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com:
NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.
Game Pass International: The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2023 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand. In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library. Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International
For more ways to watch, click here.
In Person
Be at Levi's® Stadium to cheer on the team. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster >>>
HOW TO LISTEN
U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Total Matchups: 149
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 78-68-3
49ers Home Record vs. Rams: 49ers lead the series 38-34-2
First Meeting: October 1, 1950 - Rams won 35-14
Last Meeting: September 17, 2023 - 49ers won 30-23
ABOUT EACH TEAM
San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Captains:
- DL Arik Armstead
- TE George Kittle
- QB Brock Purdy
- WR Deebo Samuel
- LB Fred Warner
- T Trent Williams
Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach: Sean McVay
Captains:
- QB Matthew Stafford
- WR Cooper Kupp
- OL Rob Havenstein
- TE Tyler Higbee
- DT Aaron Donald
- DB Jordan Fuller
- LB Ernest Jones
- WR Ben Skowronek