Ways to Watch and Listen: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Wild Card Weekend

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks for Super Wild Card Weekend at Levi's® Stadium. The Seahawks-49ers matchup is set to kick off at 1:30 pm PT on Saturday, January 14. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
FOX | 1:30 pm PT
Broadcasters: Joe Davis (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Color Analyst), Pam Oliver (Sideline Reporter) and Kristina Pink (Sideline Reporter)
En Español: Puedes ver el partido por Fox Sports México.
NFL+: Watch live postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.
Game Pass International: Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network.
HOW TO LISTEN
U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 AM and 104.5 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst. In addition to full gameday coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full postgame coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680 AM and 104.5 FM will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
FOLLOW ALONG
San Francisco 49ers Live Blog
Fans can follow the game via the 49ers Live Blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Be part of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Total Matchups: 49
Total Playoff Matchups: 1
49ers Postseason Record vs. Seattle: 49ers are 0-1 vs. Seahawks in playoffs, all-time
ABOUT EACH TEAM
San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Seattle Seahawks
Head Coach: Pete Carroll
Captains: Tyler Lockett, Quandre Diggs, Al Woods, Nick Bellore