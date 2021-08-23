Trey Lance's Encore Performance; 49ers Defense Has a Day vs. Chargers

There was some good, some bad and some ugly in the San Francisco 49ers second exhibition contest of the season, but the team overall rallied together for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the game to give his take on a number of moments from the match. Here are a few takeaways:

1. Inactives

It was a lengthy list of 49ers not active in the second preseason match, including a few surprises. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Trey Sermon were among the 22 players not suited for the contest. Jennings, who is dealing with a heel injury and Sermon, who's working through an ankle injury, were both deemed as "minor" ailments. Details on their availability for the preseason finale next week against the Las Vegas Raiders should be known in the coming days.

2. Running Back Depth

With Sermon sidelined, the 49ers were without four of their top running backs, including Raheem Mostert﻿, Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ JaMycal Hasty and Wayne Gallman II were the lone 49ers ball carriers on the day and had a near-split workload. Gallman II finished the night with 15 carries for 72 yards and Hasty posted 19 carries for 58 yards and added three receptions for another 21 yards. The 49ers more than doubled the Chargers rushing output, notching 148 net yards on the ground compared to Los Angeles' 53.

"I thought they did a good job," Shanahan said postgame. "When you go into a game with just two backs, it's always a challenge. I was thinking that (FB Josh Hokit﻿) was going to have to help us out there in the fourth (quarter) a little bit, but those guys kept battling and running hard and I thought they did a good job today. There are always runs you want to take back, but those guys have run for us today especially, I think we got like 33 carries. It wasn't all pretty, but it gave us a chance to win out there."

3. Slow Start, Better Finish on Offense

It was an ugly start offensively for San Francisco. Jimmy Garoppolo opened the contest and played 16 snaps. After driving down the field, which included a 10-yard scramble by the quarterback, Garoppolo's opening drive was halted following an interception on a high pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk﻿. Garoppolo finished the night 3-of-6 passing for 15 yards and an interception.

Trey Lance came into the game during the 49ers second series of the night. A slow start from the rookie led to a 49ers punt. His second drive ended in an interception off of a throw that was tipped off the hands of Mohamed Sanu Sr. into the arm of a Chargers defender.

San Francisco's first half woes finally turned in their favor in their final drive. Lance connected on a 41-yard pass to Trent Sherfield to move the 49ers to the Chargers 13. Three plays later, Lance connected with Sanu Sr. with 12 seconds left in the half for a 5-yard score.

Lance's second score of the day came on his second series of the third quarter. Lance orchestrated an 11-play, 63-yard drive that was capped off with a 16-yard strike to Travis Benjamin to take the lead.