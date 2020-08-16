Presented by

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Full-Team Practice, Roster News, Kyle Shanahan Already Impressed by Brandon Aiyuk

Aug 16, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Sunday, August 16.

New and Notable

Recapping 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 15

Read all the updates from the first day of full-team practice here.

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco announced yesterday they have signed ﻿Tavon Austin﻿ and ﻿J.J. Nelson﻿ to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived tight end Daniel Helm and waived/injured wide receiver Chris Thompson.

Austin was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams as the eighth-overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with the Rams (2013-17) and Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), he has appeared in 96 games (50 starts) and registered 215 receptions for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 196 rushing attempts for 1,340 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2019 with Dallas, Austin appeared in 14 games and finished with 13 receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown to go along with six rushing attempts for 47 yards. He also added 17 punt returns for 84 yards.

Nelson was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Cardinals (2015-18) and Oakland Raiders (2019), he has appeared in 58 games and registered 85 receptions for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 12 rushing attempts for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Kyle Shanahan Believes Brandon Aiyuk is 'Further Ahead' Than Most Rookies

The 49ers have high hopes for ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, who John Lynch and Co. traded up to get in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, an unorthodox offseason removed from that draft day and into the throws of training camp, Kyle Shanahan has been impressed with the rookie's performance thus far. "Today was the first full-speed practice and I thought he did a pretty good job," Shanahan told media on Saturday. "We'll see when we go watch the film, but I've been real impressed with him just being around him. He was very impressive on the Zoom meetings. Just his attention to detail. But, since we've gotten here just going through these walkthroughs and stuff, you can tell he knows how to practice like a pro. You can tell he comes prepared every day." Read More >>>

Quick Hits

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team is hoping for a Week 1 return for ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, but not "counting on it."

--

In his first media availability after signing a five-year contract extension, ﻿George Kittle﻿ shared his excitement to remain with the 49ers for the foreseeable future, reviewed the growth he's seen from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and evaluated the depth of the 49ers tight end room with the recent addition of ﻿Jordan Reed﻿.

--

Pro Football Focus listed the highest-graded defenders in the playoffs since 2006, with two 49ers making the Top 5 in ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ and Patrick Willis.

Did You Know

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ led all quarterbacks in yards per pass attempt (13.8) on designed-rollout passing plays and led the 49ers offense to the highest percentage of explosive pass plays of 20-plus yards (18.8 percent) last season.

Say Cheese

Top Snaps from the First Full-Team Practice of #49ersCamp

View some of the best photos as the 49ers get back on the field at the SAP Performance Facility for training camp.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

CB K'Waun Williams
2 / 33

CB K'Waun Williams

DL D.J. Jones
3 / 33

DL D.J. Jones

RB Jerick McKinnon
4 / 33

RB Jerick McKinnon

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
5 / 33

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

RB Raheem Mostert
6 / 33

RB Raheem Mostert

QB Nick Mullens
7 / 33

QB Nick Mullens

TE George Kittle
8 / 33

TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 33

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 33

DT Javon Kinlaw

FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Mike McGlinchey
12 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

LB Kwon Alexander
13 / 33

LB Kwon Alexander

DT Javon Kinlaw
14 / 33

DT Javon Kinlaw

TE Jordan Reed
15 / 33

TE Jordan Reed

CB Richard Sherman
16 / 33

CB Richard Sherman

RB Jerick McKinnon
17 / 33

RB Jerick McKinnon

QB Nick Mullens
18 / 33

QB Nick Mullens

WR Dante Pettis
19 / 33

WR Dante Pettis

WR Jalen Hurd
20 / 33

WR Jalen Hurd

DB Tarvarius Moore and WR Kendrick Bourne
21 / 33

DB Tarvarius Moore and WR Kendrick Bourne

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
22 / 33

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle
23 / 33

TE George Kittle

WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Tavon Austin
25 / 33

WR Tavon Austin

WR Kendrick Bourne
26 / 33

WR Kendrick Bourne

TE Jordan Reed
27 / 33

TE Jordan Reed

TE Chase Harrell
28 / 33

TE Chase Harrell

QB C.J. Beathard
29 / 33

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Trent Taylor
30 / 33

WR Trent Taylor

WR Jalen Hurd
31 / 33

WR Jalen Hurd

RB Jerick McKinnon
32 / 33

RB Jerick McKinnon

WR Tavon Austin
33 / 33

WR Tavon Austin

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Morning Report: George Kittle Edition
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Edition

Get caught up on all the latest news of George Kittle's five-year contract extension and review the best of the tight end's first three years in San Francisco.
Morning Report: Dee Ford Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, How to Watch #49ersCamp, Roster News
news

Morning Report: Dee Ford Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, How to Watch #49ersCamp, Roster News

Dee Ford sees similar traits in the 49ers first round pick and the DROY, stay up to date with the latest training camp news, San Francisco signs OL Spencer Long.
Morning Report: Roster News, Ross Dwelley Shares Advice to High Schoolers, PFF Ranks Rookie Pass-Rushing Grades
news

Morning Report: Roster News, Ross Dwelley Shares Advice to High Schoolers, PFF Ranks Rookie Pass-Rushing Grades

San Francisco signed OL William Sweet, Ross Dwelley held a Q&A with high school football players, Nick Bosa lands No. 2 spot of PFF's list of rookie rushing grades.
Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Discusses 49ers Modified Offseason, Jimmie Ward on 'Getting Over' Super Bowl LIV, Mike McGlinchey Emphasizes O-Line's Versatility
news

Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Discusses 49ers Modified Offseason, Jimmie Ward on 'Getting Over' Super Bowl LIV, Mike McGlinchey Emphasizes O-Line's Versatility

Kyle Juszczyk reviewed the advantages of the NFL's modified offseason, Jimmie Ward on using February's loss to be better in 2020, Mike McGlinchey emphasized the importance of versatility players bring to the 49ers offense.
Morning Report: Arik Armstead's Expectations for 2020 Season, ESPN's Under-25 Team, 49ers PREP's Guide for Better Running Mechanics
news

Morning Report: Arik Armstead's Expectations for 2020 Season, ESPN's Under-25 Team, 49ers PREP's Guide for Better Running Mechanics

Arik Armstead discussed the 49ers D-line's goals for the upcoming season, ESPN released the 2020 under-25 team ranking, 49ers PREP's 5 drills to improve your running mechanics.
Morning Report: Roster News,  Family and Teammates Recall Dwight Clark's Legacy, NFL.com's 30 Over 30 List
news

Morning Report: Roster News,  Family and Teammates Recall Dwight Clark's Legacy, NFL.com's 30 Over 30 List

San Francisco announced they have signed Jordan Reed and Dion Jordan, teammates and family shared their favorite memories of the Dwight Clark and Richard Sherman landed on NFL.com's 30 over 30 list.
Morning Report: Trent Williams is Fitting 'Right In,' 49ers Players Discuss the Importance of Voting, Fred Warner Has Sights Set on Super Bowl Return
news

Morning Report: Trent Williams is Fitting 'Right In,' 49ers Players Discuss the Importance of Voting, Fred Warner Has Sights Set on Super Bowl Return

Trent Williams discusses his fresh start in San Francisco, 49ers players host a round table to talk about actionable steps to take for progressive change and Fred Warner looks to take another step forward in 2020.
Morning Report: Jimmy G on the 49ers Offense in 2020, Raheem Mostert Says Team Has 'Unfinished Business, Brandon Aiyuk's YAC Ranking in Power Five
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G on the 49ers Offense in 2020, Raheem Mostert Says Team Has 'Unfinished Business, Brandon Aiyuk's YAC Ranking in Power Five

Jimmy Garoppolo discusses the 49ers offense heading into 2020, Raheem Mostert shares mindset for the upcoming season and Brandon Aiyuk puts up the second-most yards after contact in Power Five.
Morning Report: Richard Sherman Shares Outlook on 2020 Season, Roster News, Trent Williams Ranks in Top 10 Offensive Tackles Per PFF
news

Morning Report: Richard Sherman Shares Outlook on 2020 Season, Roster News, Trent Williams Ranks in Top 10 Offensive Tackles Per PFF

Richard Sherman discussed the 49ers upcoming season on a conference call with media, San Francisco announces roster moves, Pro Football Focus ranked the 25 best offensive tackles in the league.
Morning Report: John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Preview Training Camp, Josh Williams Discusses Scouting Deebo Samuel, Mike LaFleur Previews 49ers Offense in 2020
news

Morning Report: John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Preview Training Camp, Josh Williams Discusses Scouting Deebo Samuel, Mike LaFleur Previews 49ers Offense in 2020

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan kick off the team's 2020 training camp with a joint press conference, area scout Josh Williams shares process of scouting South Carolina product Deebo Samuel and Mike LaFleur gives an exclusive interview for the 49ers WON Monthly Magazine. 
Morning Report: Roster Moves, the 49ers Foundation Announces Dates for Annual Event, Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk Debut in Red and Gold
news

Morning Report: Roster Moves, the 49ers Foundation Announces Dates for Annual Event, Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk Debut in Red and Gold

San Francisco announces the signing of DL Alex Barrett, 49ers Foundation's Kickoff: Players for a Purpose set for September 1, Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk show off their new threads on the team's social media.

Advertising