Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Full-Team Practice, Roster News, Kyle Shanahan Already Impressed by Brandon Aiyuk

Kyle Shanahan Believes Brandon Aiyuk is 'Further Ahead' Than Most Rookies

The 49ers have high hopes for ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, who John Lynch and Co. traded up to get in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, an unorthodox offseason removed from that draft day and into the throws of training camp, Kyle Shanahan has been impressed with the rookie's performance thus far. "Today was the first full-speed practice and I thought he did a pretty good job," Shanahan told media on Saturday. "We'll see when we go watch the film, but I've been real impressed with him just being around him. He was very impressive on the Zoom meetings. Just his attention to detail. But, since we've gotten here just going through these walkthroughs and stuff, you can tell he knows how to practice like a pro. You can tell he comes prepared every day." Read More >>>