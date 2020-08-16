Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Full-Team Practice, Roster News, Kyle Shanahan Already Impressed by Brandon Aiyuk

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Recapping 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 15
- Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman appeared to split the bulk of the first-team reps at running back.
- Brandon Aiyuk caught passes from Nick Mullens and Jimmy Garoppolo
- Arik Armstead was held out of practice with back stiffness.
49ers Announce Roster Moves
San Francisco announced yesterday they have signed Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived tight end Daniel Helm and waived/injured wide receiver Chris Thompson.
Austin was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams as the eighth-overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with the Rams (2013-17) and Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), he has appeared in 96 games (50 starts) and registered 215 receptions for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 196 rushing attempts for 1,340 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2019 with Dallas, Austin appeared in 14 games and finished with 13 receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown to go along with six rushing attempts for 47 yards. He also added 17 punt returns for 84 yards.
Nelson was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Cardinals (2015-18) and Oakland Raiders (2019), he has appeared in 58 games and registered 85 receptions for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 12 rushing attempts for 120 yards and one touchdown.
Kyle Shanahan Believes Brandon Aiyuk is 'Further Ahead' Than Most Rookies
The 49ers have high hopes for Brandon Aiyuk, who John Lynch and Co. traded up to get in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, an unorthodox offseason removed from that draft day and into the throws of training camp, Kyle Shanahan has been impressed with the rookie's performance thus far. "Today was the first full-speed practice and I thought he did a pretty good job," Shanahan told media on Saturday. "We'll see when we go watch the film, but I've been real impressed with him just being around him. He was very impressive on the Zoom meetings. Just his attention to detail. But, since we've gotten here just going through these walkthroughs and stuff, you can tell he knows how to practice like a pro. You can tell he comes prepared every day." Read More >>>
Quick Hits
According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team is hoping for a Week 1 return for Deebo Samuel, but not "counting on it."
In his first media availability after signing a five-year contract extension, George Kittle shared his excitement to remain with the 49ers for the foreseeable future, reviewed the growth he's seen from Jimmy Garoppolo and evaluated the depth of the 49ers tight end room with the recent addition of Jordan Reed.
Pro Football Focus listed the highest-graded defenders in the playoffs since 2006, with two 49ers making the Top 5 in Richard Sherman and Patrick Willis.
Did You Know
According to Pro Football Focus, Jimmy Garoppolo led all quarterbacks in yards per pass attempt (13.8) on designed-rollout passing plays and led the 49ers offense to the highest percentage of explosive pass plays of 20-plus yards (18.8 percent) last season.
