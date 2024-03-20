 Skip to main content
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Cornerback Isaac Yiadom 

Mar 20, 2024 at 02:30 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers secondary welcomed its newest member on Monday, bringing in veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom on a one-year deal. Yiadom comes to The Bay after spending the last season and a half with the New Orleans Saints. While initially serving as a backup in the Saints secondary, Yiadom had his role expand beginning in Week 11 following an injury to Marshon Lattimore. He enters this new contract with the 49ers coming off his best statistical year in the NFL and will join a cornerback room headed up by Second-Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward.

Yiadom Career Statistics

  • In 2023, Yiadom appeared in 17 games (eight starts) and racked up 37 total tackles, 14 pass breakups and an interception.
  • The veteran corner also is a big special teams contributor, taking a total of 265 special team snaps for the Saints.
  • Yiadom earned an 80.4 coverage grade, finishing 15th amongst all cornerbacks in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
  • He is a former third-round pick, selected 99th overall out of Boston College, in the 2018 NFL Draft.

