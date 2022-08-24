Shanahan Reveals Plan for Final Preseason Game and Tuesday's Practice Recap

Practice Highlights from the SAP Performance Facility

Lance continued to find success in red zone drills as he has through much of training camp. Tuesday, he connected with tight end George Kittle in the end zone for a touchdown.

With Elijah Mitchell rehabbing a hamstring injury, more of the running backs are taking reps with the expected offensive starters. JaMycal Hasty, Tyrion Davis-Price and Jeff Wilson Jr. all saw action with the first team offense. Offensive lineman Jason Poe also stepped in with the ones, taking reps at the left guard position.

The defense never fails to deliver highlight reel worthy plays. Tuesday, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety George Odum both notched interceptions during team drills.

Looking Ahead to the Season Opener

With several players returning to practice this week, the 49ers are trending in the right direction in terms of health, but there are still a few players who are nursing injuries. Shanahan gave some updates regarding their recovery progress.

Per the head coach, Mitchell, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, is "on schedule" to return to the team in time for Week 1.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey's timeline is less clear. While the team remains optimistic about his return, he may miss out on some regular season playing time.