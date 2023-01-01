Seven 49ers Out vs. Raiders; Week 17 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers will have defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illenss) available for Sunday afternoon's showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. The pair of defensive players were the only 49ers to receive injury designations headed into the weekend, landing on the final injury report as questionable for Week 17.

Three players were ruled out of Sunday's game ahead of the team's travel to Las Vegas including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee).

Despite being sidelined for a third-straight week, Deebo Samuel is inching closer to his return from separate knee and ankle injuries he sustained in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Samuel is still on track to be back in the regular season barring any setbacks, and the wideout's limited participation in San Francisco's Thursday and Friday workouts bodes well for that recovery timeline.

"We'll see how practice goes," Shanahan said about Samuel playing in Week 18. "He has to do more practice than he did this week, but he's definitely got a chance to."

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives for the 49ers-Raiders game: