Monday, Aug 03, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Roster Moves, the 49ers Foundation Announces Dates for Annual Event, Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk Debut in Red and Gold

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 3.

Roster Moves

San Francisco announced yesterday that they have re-signed defensive lineman ﻿Alex Barrett﻿. Barrett was originally signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 27, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season. He re-signed with San Francisco on February 10, 2020, and was later waived on July 30.

Player's for a Purpose

The 49ers Foundation invites you to kick off the season with a two-day virtual event like no other. Over the course of two days, you'll hear live from current players and alumni, learn more about the 49ers Foundation and the upcoming season, and get a chance to win exclusive experiences with 49ers stars. Learn more at 49ers.com/kickoff.

Rookies First Media Day

The 49ers first round picks, Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, showed off their new jerseys during a socially-distanced media day this weekend. The 49ers full roster reported for the start of training camp on Saturday, and the team's social media accounts shared a first look of the rookies in their new uniforms.

Kinlaw was drafted by the 49ers with the 14th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The defensive lineman appeared in 37 games (34 starts) in three seasons at South Carolina and registered 93 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and four fumble returns. As a senior, Kinlaw was named Associated Press First-Team All-America, starting all 12 games in which he appeared and registering 35 tackles, 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The 49ers traded up to select Aiyuk with the 25th-overall pick. The wideout appeared in 25 games in two seasons at Arizona State and registered 98 receptions for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns. Aiyuk also recorded 28 kick returns for 760 yards (27.1 average) and 25 punt returns for 293 yards (11.7 average) and 1 touchdown. As a senior in 2019, the receiver earned Third-Team All-America honors.

