Richard Sherman, Jimmie Ward OUT vs. Cardinals; George Kittle to Play

Dec 24, 2020 at 02:57 PM

The 49ers will be shorthanded on the defensive side of the ball as two starters in the secondary will miss the Week 16 contest against the Arizona Cardinals and four additional players statuses are up in the air.

﻿Richard Sherman﻿ and ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ were both ruled OUT for Saturday's divisional matchup. Sherman was ruled day-to-day after re-aggravating his calf injury that kept him sidelined for eight weeks. Ward suffered a head injury in the first half on the Week 15 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, as San Francisco's starting free safety remains in the concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman ﻿Dion Jordan﻿ suffered a knee injury in Week 15 and is listed as doubtful. Additionally, ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ (knee), ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿ (knee) and ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ (hamstring) are all questionable heading into Saturday.

﻿George Kittle﻿ will make his anticipated return to the field against Arizona. Kittle missed San Francisco's last five games after suffering a fracture in his foot in the 49ers Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kyle Shanahan said the tight end felt "great" and the team will place him on a pitch count to monitor his usage on Saturday.

