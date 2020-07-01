Presented by

Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Rich Eisen Reviews San Francisco's Offseason Moves, NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019, Front Office Staff Supply Groceries for Over 900 Families

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 1.

Rich Eisen Argues 49ers Had the 'Best Offseason' in the NFL

During a segment on "The Rich Eisen Show," Eisen laid out the reasons San Francisco had one of the best offseasons in the NFL. While a Yahoo! Sports article gave the 49ers a C-, placing the team in the "Some good, some bad, mostly average" category, Eisen argued that even though the team didn't have splashy signings compared to other NFC clubs, the 49ers did something even more important. "I understand Arizona gets DeAndre Hopkins and I know what Buffalo did to get Stefon Diggs and I understand why you would put Miami on that list because of what they did in free agency," Eisen said. "But none of those teams were in the Super Bowl, rearranged for the future, got smarter and kept the people they need to keep more than the San Francisco 49ers." Read More >>>

Notable Additions and Signings

Notable Departures

  • DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts)
  • Emmanuel Sanders (New Orleans Saints)
  • Joe Staley (Retired)

NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019

The NFL's official YouTube channel released a compilation of the top 100 plays of the 2019 season with six 49ers plays landing on the list. Here are San Francisco's plays that made the Top 100.

78: Nick Bosa's Interception vs. Carolina Panthers

70: Deebo Samuel's Contested Catch vs. Arizona Cardinals

50: Tarvarius Moore's Interception in Super Bowl LIV

43: Samuel's 30-yard Touchdown at Seattle Seahawks

19: George Kittle's 4 and 2 Conversion vs. New Orleans Saints

2: Dre Greenlaw's NFC West-clinching Stop Against the Seattle Seahawks

49ers Front Office Supplies Groceries for Over 900 Families with Second Harvest Food Bank

As part of the 49ers 2020 Community Days, a series of opportunities for the organization's front office to give back, 37 staff members volunteered their time with Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley at one of their largest distribution sites, Cathedral of Faith Church in San Jose. Check out photos from the day below.

Second Harvest Food Bank
1 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
2 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
3 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
4 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
5 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
6 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
7 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
8 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
9 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
10 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
11 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
12 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
13 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
14 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
15 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
16 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
17 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
18 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
19 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
20 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
21 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
22 / 23
Second Harvest Food Bank
23 / 23

Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness
news

Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness

Robert Saleh shares his "10 Lessons of Coaching", a look at the team's Week 7 matchup in Foxborough and 49ers players and staff join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Virtual Walk.
Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights

San Francisco signs Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, top headlines from the NFL Owners Meeting and the 49ers 2020 State of the Franchise full show.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag

Kyle Shanahan reviewed the team's virtual training sessions, Robert Saleh discussed the process to drafting Javon Kinlaw and how to submit your 49ers questions to be answered on 49ers.com.
Morning Report: Bryant Young on Nick Bosa's Potential, 49ers Announce Roster Moves, John Lynch Shares 2020 Goals
news

Morning Report: Bryant Young on Nick Bosa's Potential, 49ers Announce Roster Moves, John Lynch Shares 2020 Goals

Bryant Young discusses San Francisco's defensive line, 49ers sign seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings, John Lynch previews the team's season outlook.
Morning Report: Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York Discusses Season Outlook, Joe Staley Shares Retirement Activities
news

Morning Report: Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York Discusses Season Outlook, Joe Staley Shares Retirement Activities

The 49ers announce Bryant Young will be inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York and Al Guido give updates on San Francisco's 2020 season and Joe Staley shares stories from his first three months of retirement.
Morning Report: 2020 State of the Franchise, 49ers Players Hear Wedding Bells, Bubba Paris Holds Virtual Storytime
news

Morning Report: 2020 State of the Franchise, 49ers Players Hear Wedding Bells, Bubba Paris Holds Virtual Storytime

49ers kick off week-long 2020 State of the Franchise series, Arik Armstead and Trent Taylor post relationship updates and Bubba Paris reads "The Ugly Duckling."
Morning Report: 49ers Health Updates, an Oral History of Juneteenth with Dr. Harry Edwards, Roster Moves
news

Morning Report: 49ers Health Updates, an Oral History of Juneteenth with Dr. Harry Edwards, Roster Moves

Health updates on Deebo Samuel and Richie James Jr., a listen and learn session on the significance of Juneteenth and 49ers announce roster moves.
Morning Report: Injury Update on Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead Donates Supplies for Distance Learning, 49ers Celebrate SLI Graduation
news

Morning Report: Injury Update on Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead Donates Supplies for Distance Learning, 49ers Celebrate SLI Graduation

San Francisco confirms Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture, Arik Armstead distributes Chromebooks at Mercy Housing, 49ers SLI celebrates first graduating class.
Morning Report: Top NFL Single-season Turnarounds, 49ers Join Citrix Remote Works Podcast, National Mascot Day
news

Morning Report: Top NFL Single-season Turnarounds, 49ers Join Citrix Remote Works Podcast, National Mascot Day

NFL Network counts down the top single-season turnarounds in NFL history, Arik Armstead and Hannah Gordon join the Remote Works Podcast and how to celebrate Sourdough Sam on National Mascot Day.
Morning Report: Faces of the 90-man Roster, Ed Block Courage Award Foundation Honors Solomon Thomas, A 49ers PRIDE Live Conversation
news

Morning Report: Faces of the 90-man Roster, Ed Block Courage Award Foundation Honors Solomon Thomas, A 49ers PRIDE Live Conversation

Get to know the 49ers roster, Solomon Thomas named the Ed Block Courage Award recipient and 49ers PRIDE announced a virtual conversation about LGBTQ+ activism in sports.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Contract Extension, Adam Rank's 2020 Schedule Predictions, Kendrick Bourne Donates to Food Drive
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Contract Extension, Adam Rank's 2020 Schedule Predictions, Kendrick Bourne Donates to Food Drive

Kyle Shanahan signs multi-year contract extension, Adam Rank releases his newest 49ers schedule predictions and Kendrick Bourne donates 5,000 boxes of produce.

