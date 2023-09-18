Reviewing the 49ers Road Win Over the Rams | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 2:27 - Injury updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan
- 3:30 - What halftime adjustments did the team make to take the win over the Rams?
- 5:08 - Discussing the 49ers second half momentum
- 6:15 - TE George Kittle becomes fastest player to reach 400 career receptions in 49ers history
- 7:25 - RB Christian McCaffrey nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week in back-to-back weeks
- 9:20 - K Jake Moody's perfect game and making the longest field goal by a rookie in franchise history
- 10:35 - Assessing QB Brock Purdy's Week 2 performance
- 11:48 - Previewing Week 3
