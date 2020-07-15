Morning Report: Quarterbacks on the Roster Heading into Training Camp, What Lift Day Looks Like for Several 49ers Players, Jauan Jennings Named Second-highest SEC Pass Catcher

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 15.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the second installment, take a look at the position battle for backup quarterback.
Quarterbacks on the 49ers Current Roster:
Highest-graded SEC Pass-catchers Against Man Coverage in 2019
PFF College released the Top 4 SEC players in 2019 against man coverage, with Jauan Jennings coming in second on the list. Jennings was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round (217th overall) of this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 50 games (30 starts) in five years (2015-19) at Tennessee and finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in school history in receptions (146), fourth in receiving yards (2,153) and tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (18). He also tallied 25 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground. As a senior, he was selected a team MVP and captain as he appeared in 13 games (nine starts) and registered 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 13 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Players Show Off Home Workouts
Laken Tomlinson and George Kittle showed off their lift days from home while preparing for their return to training camp. While players usually begin training at the SAP Performance Facility during the offseason workout program, this year, players are using whatever they have at home to stay active.