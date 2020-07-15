Morning Report: Quarterbacks on the Roster Heading into Training Camp, What Lift Day Looks Like for Several 49ers Players, Jauan Jennings Named Second-highest SEC Pass Catcher

Highest-graded SEC Pass-catchers Against Man Coverage in 2019

PFF College released the Top 4 SEC players in 2019 against man coverage, with Jauan Jennings coming in second on the list. Jennings was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round (217th overall) of this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 50 games (30 starts) in five years (2015-19) at Tennessee and finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in school history in receptions (146), fourth in receiving yards (2,153) and tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (18). He also tallied 25 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground. As a senior, he was selected a team MVP and captain as he appeared in 13 games (nine starts) and registered 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 13 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown on the ground.