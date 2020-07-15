Presented by

Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Quarterbacks on the Roster Heading into Training Camp, What Lift Day Looks Like for Several 49ers Players, Jauan Jennings Named Second-highest SEC Pass Catcher

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 15.

2020 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the second installment, take a look at the position battle for backup quarterback.

Quarterbacks on the 49ers Current Roster:

Highest-graded SEC Pass-catchers Against Man Coverage in 2019

PFF College released the Top 4 SEC players in 2019 against man coverage, with Jauan Jennings coming in second on the list. Jennings was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round (217th overall) of this year's NFL Draft. He appeared in 50 games (30 starts) in five years (2015-19) at Tennessee and finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in school history in receptions (146), fourth in receiving yards (2,153) and tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (18). He also tallied 25 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground. As a senior, he was selected a team MVP and captain as he appeared in 13 games (nine starts) and registered 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 13 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Players Show Off Home Workouts

Laken Tomlinson and George Kittle showed off their lift days from home while preparing for their return to training camp. While players usually begin training at the SAP Performance Facility during the offseason workout program, this year, players are using whatever they have at home to stay active.

Related Content

Morning Report: Return Specialist Position Battle Preview, Nick Bosa Ranked No. 3 in ESPN's Top Edge Rusher Rankings, Trent Williams Gets Back on the Field
news

Morning Report: Return Specialist Position Battle Preview, Nick Bosa Ranked No. 3 in ESPN's Top Edge Rusher Rankings, Trent Williams Gets Back on the Field

Get an in-depth training camp primer for the 49ers return specialists, Nick Bosa ranked as third-highest edge rusher in the NFL, Trent Williams posts workout video.
Morning Report: NFL's Most 'Complete' Teams, How Brandon Aiyuk Ranks Among First-round Receivers, Joe Montana Shares Stories from Illustrious Career
news

Morning Report: NFL's Most 'Complete' Teams, How Brandon Aiyuk Ranks Among First-round Receivers, Joe Montana Shares Stories from Illustrious Career

49ers ranked as most "complete" NFC team, Brandon Aiyuk boasts third-lowest drop rate among first-round receivers, Joe Montana and Matt Ryan share stories during episode of #SpeakingOf.
Morning Report: Top NFL Divisions by Receiver, Deebo Samuel Creates Scholarship Fund, Robbie Gould Releases New Episode of 'Kickin It' Podcast
news

Morning Report: Top NFL Divisions by Receiver, Deebo Samuel Creates Scholarship Fund, Robbie Gould Releases New Episode of 'Kickin It' Podcast

CBS Sports ranks NFL divisions by the strength of the receiving corps, Deebo Samuel debuts "Be the Change" scholarship program, listen in to Robbie Gould's podcast with special guest Mike McGlinchey.
Morning Report: 49ers Players Discuss Race and Police Brutality in America, NFL's Best Cornerback Trios, George Kittle and Trent Taylor Practice their Footwork
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Discuss Race and Police Brutality in America, NFL's Best Cornerback Trios, George Kittle and Trent Taylor Practice their Footwork

49ers players release the first episode of their "Subject to Change" series, San Francisco's CBs listed as one of the top trios in the NFL and George Kittle and Trent Taylor workout in Nashville.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Best Head Coaching Traits According to Richard Sherman, NFL Offensive and Defensive Line Rankings
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Best Head Coaching Traits According to Richard Sherman, NFL Offensive and Defensive Line Rankings

Richard Sherman discusses Kyle Shanahan's most valuable traits as a head coach, how media stack up the 49ers offensive and defensive lines compared to the rest of the NFL.
Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages
news

Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages

San Francisco announces roster moves, 49ers legends named best players to wear their jersey numbers, Mike McGlinchey makes surprise deliveries to families impacted by COVID-19.
Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout
news

Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout

Richard Sherman lists his Top 5 cornerbacks in NFL history, rewatch the 49ers 2019 Week 1 victory in Tampa Bay, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank and Special Olympics of Northern California and Nevada host live online workout.
Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 
news

Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

Kwon Alexander hikes with Todd Gurley, Arik Armstead discusses race and the NFL in Sactown Magazine and 49ers PREP shares an exercise guide to strengthen your upper body.
Morning Report: Mike McGlinchey Surprises Families Impacted by COVID-19, Special Interview with Katie Sowers, 49ers Sixth-round Pick Charlie Woerner Ties the Knot
news

Morning Report: Mike McGlinchey Surprises Families Impacted by COVID-19, Special Interview with Katie Sowers, 49ers Sixth-round Pick Charlie Woerner Ties the Knot

Mike McGlinchey delivers gift baskets to families affected by COVID-19, an exclusive interview with Katie Sowers and offseason updates from Charlie Woerner.
Morning Report: Rich Eisen Reviews San Francisco's Offseason Moves, NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019, Front Office Staff Supply Groceries for Over 900 Families
news

Morning Report: Rich Eisen Reviews San Francisco's Offseason Moves, NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019, Front Office Staff Supply Groceries for Over 900 Families

Rich Eisen says San Francisco had the "best offseason" in the NFL, 49ers land six plays in NFL's top 100 of 2019 and the 49ers front office joins Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley for a day of volunteering.
Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness
news

Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness

Robert Saleh shares his "10 Lessons of Coaching", a look at the team's Week 7 matchup in Foxborough and 49ers players and staff join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Virtual Walk.

Advertising