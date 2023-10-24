What the 49ers and Vikings Had to Say Following 'Monday Night Football'

Vikings Quotes

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on QB Kirk Cousins' performance against the 49ers:

"I have so much respect for Kyle, their whole offense and defensive staff, and they've got really, really good players, they've built that team the right way. Kirk talked to our offense about these being the types of games you can really measure what you're capable of, and really capturing the moment with your execution and being willing to turn it loose... Kirk's message was well received clearly by our offense, but that carried over to our whole team, and that's leadership... and against that team, that's big-time quarterback play in my mind."

O'Connell on Minnesota's offensive line against San Francisco's defensive front:

"They knew the challenge. ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is a phenomenal, phenomenal player, and you have to be locked in on every single snap all night regardless of circumstance. But they also have Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave and they've got other players that continuously come at you, and if you're not locked in at one moment, it could be catastrophically bad. Our tackles have been really good all year for us, but to answer the bell like they did tonight... I gave that whole group a game ball. This one will be special for them."

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the offense's mindset heading into #SFvsMIN:

"I felt like we needed to play our best against the best defenses. You measure yourself against the best… This is a challenging group, so we've got to be our best. Not just our best at the big picture of winning, but our best in how we run motions, how we handle the snap counts, how we prepare the details. We've got to be at our absolute best… I felt like everybody was up for that challenge."

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson on the O-line's performance vs. the 49ers: