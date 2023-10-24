What the 49ers and Vikings Had to Say Following 'Monday Night Football'

Oct 23, 2023 at 09:35 PM

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Vikings 22-17 in Minnesota. Here's what both teams had to say following the "Monday Night Football" contest:

Niners Liners

Kyle Shanahan on what's going to stick with him about this game:

"The loss. Losing. I'm disappointed that we couldn't get them off the field. They had one punt today, we had one punt. They had one turnover, we had three turnovers. So I think when both teams only punt once, it looks like it's going to be a shootout but we ended up turning it over two more times than them. It was a five-point game, so it's almost as simple as that."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on the offense's performance in Minnesota:

"Their defense did a good job changing up the looks and switching things up. We were still moving the ball but when we were getting into the red zone we sort of folded at times. Going into the second half we felt good. When we get down there we need to execute, we've got to be better and play our way of ball."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on his fumble vs. the Vikings:

"It doesn't matter. When you're out there you have a responsibility to your teammates. You can't make mistakes like that. I made a bad mistake today that I think lost us that game."

Linebacker Fred Warner on the team's "Monday Night Football" loss:

"We just couldn't get off the field. They scored on almost every drive they were out there, so we can't let that happen… We just didn't play good enough in all three phases."

Vikings Quotes

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on QB Kirk Cousins' performance against the 49ers:

"I have so much respect for Kyle, their whole offense and defensive staff, and they've got really, really good players, they've built that team the right way. Kirk talked to our offense about these being the types of games you can really measure what you're capable of, and really capturing the moment with your execution and being willing to turn it loose... Kirk's message was well received clearly by our offense, but that carried over to our whole team, and that's leadership... and against that team, that's big-time quarterback play in my mind."

O'Connell on Minnesota's offensive line against San Francisco's defensive front:

"They knew the challenge. ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is a phenomenal, phenomenal player, and you have to be locked in on every single snap all night regardless of circumstance. But they also have Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave and they've got other players that continuously come at you, and if you're not locked in at one moment, it could be catastrophically bad. Our tackles have been really good all year for us, but to answer the bell like they did tonight... I gave that whole group a game ball. This one will be special for them."

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the offense's mindset heading into #SFvsMIN:

"I felt like we needed to play our best against the best defenses. You measure yourself against the best… This is a challenging group, so we've got to be our best. Not just our best at the big picture of winning, but our best in how we run motions, how we handle the snap counts, how we prepare the details. We've got to be at our absolute best… I felt like everybody was up for that challenge."

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson on the O-line's performance vs. the 49ers:

"They balled today. This defensive line, we knew they were tough. We heard about it from the media, we heard about it from the outside world and these guys stepped up today."

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Images (Week 7)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

