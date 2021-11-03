Presented by

49ers Open Practice Windows for Gould, Kittle and Wilson Jr.

Nov 03, 2021 at 01:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that they have signed LB Tyrell Adams, LB Christian Elliss, S Will Parks and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the team's practice squad. The team also opened the practice windows for K ﻿Robbie Gould﻿, TE ﻿George Kittle﻿ and RB ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ Additionally, the team announced that DL Charles Omenihu passed his physical.

Adams (6-1, 228) was released by San Francisco on November 2, 2021.

Elliss (6-3, 231) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings on May 5, 2021. He was waived by Minnesota on August 23 and later spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He was released by the team on October 18.

A 22-year-old native of Highlands Ranch, CO, Elliss attended the University of Idaho, where he appeared in 39 games and finished with 266 tackles, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Parks (6-0, 200) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round (219th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with Denver (2016-20) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2020), he has appeared in 72 games (18 starts) and registered 163 tackles, 13 passes defensed, four interceptions, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2020, Parks appeared in four games with Denver and six games (three starts) with Philadelphia and finished with 29 tackles and 1.0 sack. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on May 5, 2021 and was later released by the team on August 23.

A 27-year-old native of Philadelphia, PA, Parks attended the University of Arizona, where he appeared in 53 games (31 starts) and finished with 197 tackles, 24 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Watkins Jr. (6-3, 210) originally signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021, and was later waived by the team on August 25. He appeared in 25 games (17 starts) in three years at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (2018-20) and registered 98 receptions for 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns. He transferred to UAB from Dodge City (KS) Community College (2016-17) where he made 19 starts and added 62 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns.

