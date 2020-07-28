Morning Report: Latest CBA Updates, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL Top 100, NFL.com Ranks the Top 10 Rosters 

Top NFL Rosters Heading into 2020

NFL Network analyst and former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew ranked his top 10 most talented teams heading into the 2020 regular season. The 49ers were edged out of the top 5, coming in at No. 6 on the list. "The 49ers ranked in the top five in both total offense and defense last season," Jones-Drew wrote. "Offensively, they are led by All-Pro TE ﻿George Kittle﻿. But while they have other first-round talent on the unit, it's head coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme that makes the offense truly special. The defense, on the other hand, is built from a combination of talent and coordinator Robert Saleh's energy, scheme and leadership. The defensive line is among the best in the league, as the 49ers keep replenishing areas of need up front; they drafted ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ with one of their first-round picks after trading away DeForest Buckner. ﻿Fred Warner﻿ and ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ showed major improvement in 2019. Veteran ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ is as motivated as ever, and it's rubbing off on the rest of the secondary."