Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Latest CBA Updates, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL Top 100, NFL.com Ranks the Top 10 Rosters 

49ers Players Report to the SAP Performance Facility

49ers quarterbacks, rookies and players coming off of injury are the first to report to the SAP Performance Facility for the start of training camp.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Trent Taylor
WR Chris Finke
WR Shawn Poindexter
DB D.J. Reed Jr.
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Training Camp 2020
Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 28.

How the 2020 Season will Look Different for the 49ers

It was announced Friday, July 24, that the NFL and the NFLPA have approved an agreement that resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start to the 2020 season. Click here for updates on the topics below:

  • Training Camp
  • Player Testing and Positive Test Procedures
  • Training Camp Practice Schedule
  • Player Safety
  • Camp Rosters
  • 2020 Regular Season
  • Fan Attendance
  • Ticket Refunds

Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL's Top 100

Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner were the first 49ers announced as part of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020. For the 10th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the league's Top 100 players. The three-day series will air Sunday, July 26 through Tuesday, July 28 with three, one-hour episodes each night starting at 5:00 PM PT revealing players No. 100-11. The top 10 players on the list will be revealed in a special two-hour edition on Wednesday, July 29 at 5:00 PM PT, followed by NFL Total Access at 7:00 PM PT.

Read about the 49ers who made the list below 👇

#70 Fred Warner

#43 Jimmy Garoppolo

Top NFL Rosters Heading into 2020

NFL Network analyst and former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew ranked his top 10 most talented teams heading into the 2020 regular season. The 49ers were edged out of the top 5, coming in at No. 6 on the list. "The 49ers ranked in the top five in both total offense and defense last season," Jones-Drew wrote. "Offensively, they are led by All-Pro TE ﻿George Kittle﻿. But while they have other first-round talent on the unit, it's head coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme that makes the offense truly special. The defense, on the other hand, is built from a combination of talent and coordinator Robert Saleh's energy, scheme and leadership. The defensive line is among the best in the league, as the 49ers keep replenishing areas of need up front; they drafted ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ with one of their first-round picks after trading away DeForest Buckner. ﻿Fred Warner﻿ and ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ showed major improvement in 2019. Veteran ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ is as motivated as ever, and it's rubbing off on the rest of the secondary."

Top 10 NFL Rosters According to Maurice Jones-Drew:

  1. New Orleans Saints
  2. Atlanta Falcons
  3. Baltimore Ravens
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  5. Kansas City Chiefs
  6. San Francisco 49ers
  7. Dallas Cowboys
  8. Los Angeles Chargers
  9. Pittsburgh Steelers
  10. Arizona Cardinals

