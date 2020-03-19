49ers Morning Report: Draft Order, Free Agency Updates

Free Agency has Arrived

San Francisco had 15 unrestricted free agents and three restricted free agents coming out of the 2019 season. So far, the 49ers have announced contract extensions for Arik Armstead and Shon Coleman and one-year contract tenders for Kendrick Bourne and Matt Breida. Keep up with all of the team's free agency moves on the 49ers.com Free Agency Hub. Read more about the status of 49ers free agents and their impact on the field during the 2019 season here.