Prospect Profiles: Cornerbacks Linked to the 49ers

As the league continues to inch near the 2020 NFL Draft, each day, 49ers.com is breaking down prospects who have been linked to the San Francisco 49ers through mock drafts and expert analysis. NFL pundits have identified the offensive line, defensive backs, linebackers and receivers as positions the 49ers could target with the 31st-overall pick in next month's draft. In the previous installment of Prospect Profiles, safety, linebacker and offensive line were addressed as the 49ers could seek a long-term replacement for Jimmie Ward, who is set to hit the open market later this month.

Cornerback is the next position we'll break down. The 49ers owned the top passing defense in the NFL in 2019, allowing an average 169.2 yards per game. Part of the success is due to San Francisco's revamped pass rush, who took some of the pressure off of the 49ers secondary headlined by veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. Two seasons removed from an Achilles tear, Sherman was elite in coverage in Year 9.

Sherman appeared in 15 games and registered 61 tackles, three interceptions, one for a touchdown and 11 passes defended while allowing a passer rating of just 45.3 en route to a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors. Sherman, who turns 32 this month, is entering his contract year in San Francisco. While the 49ers have the option of signing or extending him beyond the 2020 season, addressing a long-term solution to play opposite the veteran, or his potential successor, San Francisco could upgrade the position next month via the draft.