Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Post-NFL Scouting Combine Edition

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: S Grant Delpit, LSU

"They will likely lose Jimmie Ward in free agency, so landing a smart, heady player like Delpit to replace him would make sense."

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

"With the impending free agency of Jimmie Ward and a lack of draft picks—just six overall and none until Round 5 after this selection—the 49ers have to hit on a player who can step in right away and make a major impact. Alabama's Xavier McKinney can do that while potentially being an upgrade over Ward.

"McKinney played everywhere for Alabama, something the 49ers tend to love in defensive prospects. He can rock the strong safety spot with good tackling skills but is also fluid and athletic enough to play free safety or line up in the nickel. That's huge for a team that wants a jack-of-all-trades-type safety to replace Ward.

"A trade back definitely makes sense as the 49ers look to recoup lost draft capital, so be on the lookout for that once draft day is here."

Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network: Trade with Miami Dolphins

Dolphins give Nos. 56, 70, 165

49ers give No. 31

"The San Francisco 49ers have to trade back. As it stands right now, they have their top pick in the draft at No. 31 and then do not pick again until No. 139 in the fifth round. Here they swap with the Dolphins to grab two Day 2 picks and an extra Day 3 pick."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: McKinney

"The 49ers will not pick here. They don't have a single pick in the second, third or fourth round, so trading back for more selections is a necessity."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OL Austin Jackson, USC

"Jackson is more athlete than polished left tackle at this point in his career, but that athleticism will serve him well in San Francisco's offense. Plus, he can spend a year behind 35-year-old Joe Staley, whose contract expires after the 2021 season."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

"The 49ers need to think about cornerback with limited upside opposite Richard Sherman, who turns 32 in March. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and downfield speed. He shot up the board quickly during his big senior season (three interceptions in 12 games)."

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Delpit

"Despite an impressive showing by Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger at the Combine, I'm still sticking with Delpit to the 49ers. With Jimmie Ward potentially gone in free agency, the 49ers can find his replacement near the end of the first round."

Dalton Johnson, NBC Sports: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

"Defensive back, receiver or offensive line. What will the 49ers do? This is a hard pick to predict, but we'll go with Winfield after an impressive combine.

"Winfield only is 5-foot-9, though he is an absolute playmaker and proved his speed with a 4.48 40. Ashtyn Davis' pro day now is that much more important, and the Cal product still could land here if healthy."

"It's time to find an eventual successor to Richard Sherman on the island. The Mississippi State product is a perfect fit for the 49ers Cover 3 scheme as a long, rangy athlete with a high IQ and good ball skills."

"San Francisco's relentless pass rush covers up some question marks at the corner position."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Delpit