Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Post-NFL Scouting Combine Edition

Mar 02, 2020 at 03:20 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close, which is a great time for the second installment of Mock Draft Monday. The first round of the NFL Draft is ever changing, given the fluctuation of prospects' draft stock, a team's needs and, in particular, moves in free agency which is set to begin on March 18.

Here's a look at what national media anticipate the San Francisco 49ers to do with the 31st-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, including the first trade scenario.

(Click here to see what analysts had to say in our first Mock Draft Monday of the year.)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: S Grant Delpit, LSU

"They will likely lose Jimmie Ward in free agency, so landing a smart, heady player like Delpit to replace him would make sense."

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

"With the impending free agency of Jimmie Ward and a lack of draft picks—just six overall and none until Round 5 after this selection—the 49ers have to hit on a player who can step in right away and make a major impact. Alabama's Xavier McKinney can do that while potentially being an upgrade over Ward.

"McKinney played everywhere for Alabama, something the 49ers tend to love in defensive prospects. He can rock the strong safety spot with good tackling skills but is also fluid and athletic enough to play free safety or line up in the nickel. That's huge for a team that wants a jack-of-all-trades-type safety to replace Ward.

"A trade back definitely makes sense as the 49ers look to recoup lost draft capital, so be on the lookout for that once draft day is here."

Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network: Trade with Miami Dolphins

Dolphins give Nos. 56, 70, 165

49ers give No. 31

"The San Francisco 49ers have to trade back. As it stands right now, they have their top pick in the draft at No. 31 and then do not pick again until No. 139 in the fifth round. Here they swap with the Dolphins to grab two Day 2 picks and an extra Day 3 pick."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: McKinney

"The 49ers will not pick here. They don't have a single pick in the second, third or fourth round, so trading back for more selections is a necessity."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OL Austin Jackson, USC

"Jackson is more athlete than polished left tackle at this point in his career, but that athleticism will serve him well in San Francisco's offense. Plus, he can spend a year behind 35-year-old Joe Staley, whose contract expires after the 2021 season."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

"The 49ers need to think about cornerback with limited upside opposite Richard Sherman, who turns 32 in March. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and downfield speed. He shot up the board quickly during his big senior season (three interceptions in 12 games)."

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Delpit

"Despite an impressive showing by Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger at the Combine, I'm still sticking with Delpit to the 49ers. With Jimmie Ward potentially gone in free agency, the 49ers can find his replacement near the end of the first round."

Dalton Johnson, NBC Sports: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

"Defensive back, receiver or offensive line. What will the 49ers do? This is a hard pick to predict, but we'll go with Winfield after an impressive combine.

"Winfield only is 5-foot-9, though he is an absolute playmaker and proved his speed with a 4.48 40. Ashtyn Davis' pro day now is that much more important, and the Cal product still could land here if healthy."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

"It's time to find an eventual successor to Richard Sherman on the island. The Mississippi State product is a perfect fit for the 49ers Cover 3 scheme as a long, rangy athlete with a high IQ and good ball skills."

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio St

"San Francisco's relentless pass rush covers up some question marks at the corner position."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Delpit

"Delpit's combine workout will be huge -- a good performance may allow teams to overlook some of the missed plays that put a damper on his draft stock last year."

Related Links

2020 Draft Prospects Linked to 49ers

Take a look at some of the names being associated with the San Francisco 49ers in various mock drafts.

S Grant Delpit, LSU
1 / 60

S Grant Delpit, LSU

S Grant Delpit, LSU
2 / 60

S Grant Delpit, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
3 / 60

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
4 / 60

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
5 / 60

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
6 / 60

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB CJ Henderson, Florida
7 / 60

CB CJ Henderson, Florida

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB CJ Henderson, Florida
8 / 60

CB CJ Henderson, Florida

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
9 / 60

S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
10 / 60

S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

S Ashtyn Davis, Cal
11 / 60

S Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Ashtyn Davis, Cal
12 / 60

S Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
13 / 60

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
14 / 60

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
15 / 60

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
16 / 60

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Austin Jackson, USC
17 / 60

T Austin Jackson, USC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Austin Jackson, USC
18 / 60

T Austin Jackson, USC

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
19 / 60

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
20 / 60

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
21 / 60

CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
22 / 60

CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
23 / 60

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
24 / 60

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
25 / 60

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
26 / 60

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
27 / 60

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
28 / 60

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
29 / 60

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
30 / 60

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
31 / 60

CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
32 / 60

CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
33 / 60

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
34 / 60

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jedrick Wills, Alabama
35 / 60

T Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jedrick Wills, Alabama
36 / 60

T Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
37 / 60

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
38 / 60

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
39 / 60

WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
40 / 60

WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
41 / 60

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

The Associated Press
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
42 / 60

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
43 / 60

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
44 / 60

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
45 / 60

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
46 / 60

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
47 / 60

CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
48 / 60

CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
49 / 60

WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
50 / 60

WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
51 / 60

DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
52 / 60

DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
53 / 60

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
54 / 60

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
55 / 60

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
56 / 60

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
57 / 60

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
58 / 60

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
59 / 60

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
60 / 60

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Coach Gifts a Second Chance at Life🎗

In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, 49ers offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz met his blood stem cell recipient, Tony Hartman.

news

Morning Report: New Power Ranking for the 49ers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Defensive end Nick Bosa has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant Week 13 performance against the Miami Dolphins.

news

49ers Sign Quarterback Josh Johnson

The 49ers have signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.

Advertising