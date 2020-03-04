Prospect Profiles: Safeties Linked to the 49ers

When Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch inherited a 2-14 team four years ago, there were an exceptional number of holes to fill on San Francisco's roster. Through the draft, trades and free agency, the 49ers managed to sure up several of those voids with young cornerstone talent who have been key in the team's rebuild.

In a cyclical league, San Francisco aims to remain at the top of the NFL. Doing so means adding game-changing talent through the NFL Draft. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw are examples of young players who were crucial in the success of the 49ers Super Bowl run. Lynch and Co. are looking to replicate their recent draft successes with players that slot into Shanahan's system.

Since the close of 2019, several draft prospects have been linked to the 49ers with the 31st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Through mock drafts and analysis, experts have commonly identified the offensive line, defensive backs, linebackers and receivers as four positions the 49ers could potentially target early in next month's draft. Each day, 49ers.com will break down names that have been linked to the 49ers position-by-position, beginning with safety.