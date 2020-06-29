Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights

49ers Sign First Round Draft Picks

The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals. Kinlaw was selected by San Francisco as the 14th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. At South Carolina, Kinlaw appeared in 37 games in three seasons and registered 93 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2019, the defensive lineman was named Associated Press First-Team All-America, starting all 12 games in which he appeared and registering 35 tackles, 6.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.