49ers Sign Draft Picks DL Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk (6-1, 206) was selected by the 49ers as the 25th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He appeared in 25 games in two seasons (2018-19) at Arizona State and registered 98 receptions for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to returning 28 kickoff returns for 760 yards (27.1 average) and 25 punt returns for 293 yards (11.7 average) and one touchdown on special teams. As a senior in 2019, he earned Third-Team All-America honors after appearing in 12 games and recording 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 14 kickoff returns for 446 yards (31.9 average) and 14 punt returns for 226 yards (16.1 average) and one touchdown. He played in all 13 games as a junior in 2018 after transferring to Arizona State, recording 33 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns and added 14 kickoff returns for 314 yards (22.4 average) and 11 punt returns for 67 yards (6.1 average). Aiyuk played two seasons (2016-17) at Sierra (Rocklin, CA) College where he appeared in 20 games and recorded 89 receptions for 1,533 yards and 19 touchdowns. He appeared in 10 games as a sophomore in 2017, registering 60 receptions for 960 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2016, he recorded 29 receptions for 573 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.