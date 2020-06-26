Friday, Jun 26, 2020 12:27 PM

49ers Sign Draft Picks DL Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk

SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed DL Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals.

Kinlaw (6-6, 310) was selected by the 49ers as the 14th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He appeared in 37 games (34 starts) in three seasons at South Carolina (2017-19) and registered 93 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2019, he was named Associated Press First-Team All-America, starting all 12 games in which he appeared and registering 35 tackles, 6.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. In 2018, he started all 12 games in which he appeared, registering 38 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and a team-high 4.5 sacks. Kinlaw transferred to South Carolina in 2017 where he played in 13 games (10 starts) and recorded 20 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. As a freshman in 2016 at Jones County (Ellisville, MS) Junior College, he recorded 26 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

A 22-year-old native of Charleston, SC, Kinlaw attended Goose Creek (Charleston, SC) High School.

Aiyuk (6-1, 206) was selected by the 49ers as the 25th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He appeared in 25 games in two seasons (2018-19) at Arizona State and registered 98 receptions for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to returning 28 kickoff returns for 760 yards (27.1 average) and 25 punt returns for 293 yards (11.7 average) and one touchdown on special teams. As a senior in 2019, he earned Third-Team All-America honors after appearing in 12 games and recording 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 14 kickoff returns for 446 yards (31.9 average) and 14 punt returns for 226 yards (16.1 average) and one touchdown. He played in all 13 games as a junior in 2018 after transferring to Arizona State, recording 33 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns and added 14 kickoff returns for 314 yards (22.4 average) and 11 punt returns for 67 yards (6.1 average). Aiyuk played two seasons (2016-17) at Sierra (Rocklin, CA) College where he appeared in 20 games and recorded 89 receptions for 1,533 yards and 19 touchdowns. He appeared in 10 games as a sophomore in 2017, registering 60 receptions for 960 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2016, he recorded 29 receptions for 573 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

A 22-year-old native of Reno, NV, Aiyuk attended Robert McQueen (Reno, NV) High School.

Related Content

Training Camp to Begin on Schedule, Owners Vote To Engage Fans in Stadiums and Through Media Partners in 2020
news

Training Camp to Begin on Schedule, Owners Vote To Engage Fans in Stadiums and Through Media Partners in 2020

NFL Owners held virtual meetings on Thursday to discuss several topics involving the upcoming season, training camp, social justice programs and the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic among other matters.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag

Kyle Shanahan reviewed the team's virtual training sessions, Robert Saleh discussed the process to drafting Javon Kinlaw and how to submit your 49ers questions to be answered on 49ers.com.
Kyle Shanahan Urges 49ers to Take Advantage of the Offseason; Eager for Return to Training Camp
news

Kyle Shanahan Urges 49ers to Take Advantage of the Offseason; Eager for Return to Training Camp

Breaking down five key takeaways from the head coach following his appearance on the 49ers State of the Franchise as the team looks to rebound from 2019.
Bryant Young Ingresa al Salón de la Fama de 49ers
news

Bryant Young Ingresa al Salón de la Fama de 49ers

Los San Francisco 49ers y la familia York anunciaron el martes que Bryant Young se convertirá en el décimo noveno en ingresar al Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. Al Salón de la fama de los 49ers de San Francisco.

Advertising