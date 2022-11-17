Powered By

Morning Report: Vote for Your Favorite 49ers Players to the Pro Bowl Games

Nov 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, November 17th.

New and Notable

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Faithful, it's Pro Bowl voting time!

Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.

Off the Field: 49ers Offense Cheer on Golden State Warriors 🏀

Just a couple days before the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on "Sunday Night Football," wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel took a trip to Chase Center to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Mexico City to take on the Arizona Cardinals following a Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and a much-needed Bye week. The "Monday Night Football" matchup is set to kick off at 1:15 am BST on Tuesday, November 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

The Perfect Two-Day Mexico City Itinerary

Airline tickets, check.

Tickets for the 49ers vs. Cardinals game at Estadio Azteca, check.

And now? What is there to do in Mexico City?

If you are one of the lucky ones who get to visit the land of tacos al pastor and pink taxis, here's a guide for your tour of Mexico City.

Day in the Bay

November 17, 2003

On this day, San Francisco 49ers running back Kevan Barlow rushed 78 yards to score in a 30-14 win over his hometown team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Say Cheese

Look Back at the 49ers 2005 Matchup vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

Relive the 49ers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium, the first-ever regular season NFL game played outside the United States.

2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Alex Smith
QB Alex Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jeff Ulbrich
LB Jeff Ulbrich

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Jeremy Newberry
C Jeremy Newberry

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Frank Gore
RB Frank Gore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Brandon Moore
LB Brandon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Maurice Hicks
RB Maurice Hicks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Derek Smith
LB Derek Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Lloyd
WR Brandon Lloyd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Andre Carter
DE Andre Carter

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Marques Anderson
DB Marques Anderson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Derrick Johnson
DB Derrick Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Tim Rattay
QB Tim Rattay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Anthony Muñoz
Anthony Muñoz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Alex Smith
QB Alex Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Otis Amey
WR Otis Amey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Johnnie Morton
WR Johnnie Morton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Brandon Moore
LB Brandon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Andre Carter
DE Andre Carter

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Lloyd
WR Brandon Lloyd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Derrick Johnson
DB Derrick Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Derek Smith
LB Derek Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
In the Community

