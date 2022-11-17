Morning Report: Vote for Your Favorite 49ers Players to the Pro Bowl Games

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, November 17th.
New and Notable
Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Faithful, it's Pro Bowl voting time!
Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.
Off the Field: 49ers Offense Cheer on Golden State Warriors 🏀
Just a couple days before the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on "Sunday Night Football," wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel took a trip to Chase Center to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Mexico City to take on the Arizona Cardinals following a Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and a much-needed Bye week. The "Monday Night Football" matchup is set to kick off at 1:15 am BST on Tuesday, November 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
The Perfect Two-Day Mexico City Itinerary
Airline tickets, check.
Tickets for the 49ers vs. Cardinals game at Estadio Azteca, check.
And now? What is there to do in Mexico City?
If you are one of the lucky ones who get to visit the land of tacos al pastor and pink taxis, here's a guide for your tour of Mexico City.
Day in the Bay
November 17, 2003
On this day, San Francisco 49ers running back Kevan Barlow rushed 78 yards to score in a 30-14 win over his hometown team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Say Cheese
Relive the 49ers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium, the first-ever regular season NFL game played outside the United States.