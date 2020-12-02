Morning Report: Updates on 49ers Move to Arizona

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Preparing for Bumps in the Road and Taking Move to Arizona 'One Week at a Time'
San Francisco was dealt some difficult cards over the weekend as the 49ers were alerted just ahead of taking off for their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams that the team must find a new place to practice and play due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by Santa Clara County.
According to the county, contact sports, including those involving professional leagues, have been temporarily prohibited, as well as a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away as Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Bay Area counties.
The team announced on Monday, an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals that allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Read More >>>
49ers 'Holding Out Hope' for Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Late-Season Returns
San Francisco saw a boost in production with the return of several starters in the Week 12 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The added support of Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel helped raise San Francisco's postseason chances as the 49ers now sit a game out of a wildcard spot with five weeks remaining in the season. Despite being in the middle of a transition of being uprooted from Santa Clara to their temporary home in Arizona, the 49ers have taken on the challenge with much to play for with five weeks remaining in the season.
Another boost would certainly be beneficial for the 49ers with an upcoming schedule that features three of five opponents with .500 records or better. Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle add their names to the list of 49ers who could make potential returns down the final stretch of the season. Read More >>>
Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week
Following the conclusion of Week 12 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. After a standout performance in Los Angeles, Jimmie Ward was the only 49ers player to make the Week 12 roster. Against the Rams, Ward forced two fumbles, the first of his career, registered three run stops on the day, one pass breakup and allowed just three catches on eight targets for 16 yards, earning him an 94.7 overall grade from the analytics site.
Offense
QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
WR: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
WR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
TE: Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FLEX: Will Fuller V, Houston Texans
LT: D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals
LG: David Edwards, Los Angeles Rams
C: Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
RG: Nate Davis, Tennessee Titans
RT: Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers
Defense
DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DI: Zach Kerr, Carolina Panthers
EDGE: Montez Sweat, Washington Football Team
EDGE: Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Nicholas Morrow, Las Vegas Raiders
LB: David Long, Tennessee Titans
CB: Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
CB: Chris Jones, Minnesota Vikings
S: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers
S: Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers
FLEX D: Logan Ryan, New York Giants
Quick Hits
Just a game removed from record his first-career sack, Javon Kinlaw continued to shine in the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. His performance in the 49ers divisional victory earned him his first-career Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week nomination. Fans can vote for Kinlaw at NFL.com/Voting/Rookies through Friday at 12 pm PT.
On Tuesday, the 49ers announced that cornerbacks Jamar Taylor and Ken Webster were placed on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived safety Chris Edwards.
According to Pro Football Focus, Trent Williams is the second-highest graded tackle in 2020 with a 90.0 overall grade.