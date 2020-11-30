Jimmie Ward, Javon Kinlaw Highlight 49ers Top Performers vs. Rams

3. Laken Tomlinson - 87.8 Overall Grade

San Francisco's left guard earned the highest grade on offense on Sunday. Tomlinson did not allow a single quarterback pressure and also had a run blocking grade of 82.4. Tomlinson's 75.8 overall grade on the season ranks 10th among all NFL guards heading into Monday night's contest.

4. Deebo Samuel - 84.5 Overall Grade

In his first game back after missing four weeks to injury, Samuel led the 49ers with 11 receptions on 13 targets for a season-high 133 yards. The second-year wideout recorded 136 yards after the catch (including yards lost). His yards after catch per reception is the most among receivers with 25-plus receptions in 2020 (1. Samuel - 12.9, 2. A.J. Brown - 7.9, 3. Danny Amendola - 7.6). Samuel forced six missed tackles against the Rams, the most of any NFL wideout in Week 12.

5. Richard Sherman - 80.4 Overall Grade

Sherman made his return in Week 12 after missing nine games due to a calf injury. The veteran corner allowed just one catch on two targets for 9 yards and registered two run stops in his return. He also recorded an interception of Goff, his first for the season and 36th of his career. Sherman also registered two run stops. In his two games this season, he has allowed a passer rating of a mere 22.9 to opposing quarterbacks.

Honorable Mention

Hyder Jr. registered five quarterback pressures against the Rams including two sacks on the day, his first multi-sack game since 2016. He leads the 49ers with 7.5 sacks and nine quarterback pressures on the season. San Francisco's pass rusher also recorded a fumble recovery, his first of the season.

49ers Defense