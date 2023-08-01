Morning Report: Updates From the First Day of Padded Practice

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 1st.
New and Notable
Camp Chronicles: An Energetic First Padded Practice
The SAP Performance Facility was buzzing for the San Francisco 49ers first day of padded practice. The day opened with a press conference from general manager John Lynch who previewed this second phase of training camp.
"The guys are ready. The team is well-conditioned," Lynch said. "We've done a really nice job in the build up phase, and now, we'll go and put the pads on. Not a whole lot of changes. I'm excited about that."
Training Camp Community Corner: 49ers PREP
One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.
On Monday, over 150 young athletes from 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank cheered on the team from the community corner for Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪
The San Francisco 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP has been energized from the support of the Faithful who've packed the stands for a sold-out crowd on each day of the team's open practices.
Aside from watching the 49ers prepare for the upcoming season in team drills, seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 scrimmages, some of the most exciting moments for fans come after the practices. Many 49ers players head over to the bleachers and spend some one-on-one time with the Faithful, taking selfies, signing autographs and appreciating their support.
49ers Announce 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows
The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan today announced the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Dwain Bradshaw, Dashon Goldson, Ilyas Hamidzada, Jordan Hogan, DeOn'tae Pannell and Charles Williams III.
Bradshaw, who will work with the 49ers strength and conditioning staff, is currently the director of performance at Exos Training Facility in Dallas, TX. Exos is a state-of-the-art training facility that is fully equipped to meet the training needs of professional, collegiate and youth athletes.
Three Former 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its semifinalists for the Class of 2024 with three former members of the San Francisco 49ers being among the prestigious list. Former running back Roger Craig and offensive coordinators Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among the 24 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories.
Press Pass
