Morning Report: Updates From the First Day of Padded Practice

Aug 01, 2023 at 10:26 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 1st.

New and Notable

Camp Chronicles: An Energetic First Padded Practice

The SAP Performance Facility was buzzing for the San Francisco 49ers first day of padded practice. The day opened with a press conference from general manager John Lynch who previewed this second phase of training camp.

"The guys are ready. The team is well-conditioned," Lynch said. "We've done a really nice job in the build up phase, and now, we'll go and put the pads on. Not a whole lot of changes. I'm excited about that."

Training Camp Community Corner: 49ers PREP

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

On Monday, over 150 young athletes from 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank cheered on the team from the community corner for Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪

The San Francisco 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP has been energized from the support of the Faithful who've packed the stands for a sold-out crowd on each day of the team's open practices.

Aside from watching the 49ers prepare for the upcoming season in team drills, seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 scrimmages, some of the most exciting moments for fans come after the practices. Many 49ers players head over to the bleachers and spend some one-on-one time with the Faithful, taking selfies, signing autographs and appreciating their support.

49ers Announce 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan today announced the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Dwain Bradshaw, Dashon Goldson, Ilyas Hamidzada, Jordan Hogan, DeOn'tae Pannell and Charles Williams III.

Bradshaw, who will work with the 49ers strength and conditioning staff, is currently the director of performance at Exos Training Facility in Dallas, TX. Exos is a state-of-the-art training facility that is fully equipped to meet the training needs of professional, collegiate and youth athletes.

Three Former 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its semifinalists for the Class of 2024 with three former members of the San Francisco 49ers being among the prestigious list. Former running back Roger Craig and offensive coordinators Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among the 24 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories.

Training Camp Position Highlight: Quarterbacks

Check out photos of the 49ers quarterbacks from the fifth day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.

QB Brandon Allen, QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold, QB Trey Lance
QB Brandon Allen, QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Training Camp Position Highlight: Wide Receivers

Check out photos of the 49ers wide receivers from the fourth day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Chris Conley
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead, WR Deebo Samuel
WR Isaiah Winstead, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
🎞️ 49ers Faithful Show Out at Training Camp

Check out the best images as fans brought high energy to 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
49ers Gold Rush

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Players Practice on Back Together Weekend

View the top images from back together weekend at the 49ers 2023 training camp presented by SAP.

OL Nick Zakelj
OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, TE Cameron Latu
RB Elijah Mitchell, TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Khalan Laborn
RB Khalan Laborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Elijah Mitchel
WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Elijah Mitchel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher, OL Ilm Manning
OL Joey Fisher, OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
WR Dazz Newsome

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line
San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
OL Joey Fisher

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
CB Tre Swilling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
