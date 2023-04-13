Powered By

Morning Report: Trey Lance Trains Alongside Patrick Mahomes

Apr 13, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 13th.

New and Notable

Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has gone viral on social media for his offseason training alongside reigning NFL MVP Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Zane Gonzalez

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Zane Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After Gonzalez was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in 2017, cleveland.com got to know the kicker's family for a story about his upbringing. Gonzalez's father, Joseph, revealed the story behind Zane's name.

Learn More >>>

Analyzing 49ers Draft Needs vs. 2023 Prospect Strengths | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Learn More >>>

Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks

The anticipation continues to build across the league as we draw closer to the official start of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big event opens up on Thursday, April 27 for most, however, for the San Francisco 49ers, who will go a second-straight year without a first-round draft pick, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023. Below is full list of draft selections by round:

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Kym Fortino

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Kym Fortino's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
2 / 45

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 45

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
10 / 45

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga
13 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
14 / 45

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 45

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
16 / 45

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 45

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 45

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
20 / 45

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
22 / 45

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
27 / 45

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., DB Deommodore Lenoir
28 / 45

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
29 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 45

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
LT Trent Williams
32 / 45

LT Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tyrion Davis-Price
33 / 45

WR Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
35 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
36 / 45

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
39 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 45

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
42 / 45

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
43 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
45 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Kicker

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Who Do Experts Think 49ers Could Draft on Day 2?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Evaluating 49ers Draft Needs, Updates on Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest DL Austin Bryant

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Brock Purdy Shares Injury Updates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Land Near the Top in PFF Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Javon Hargrave Shares His Expectations for 2023

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL Rule Changes and State of the 49ers QB Room

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest Safety

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising