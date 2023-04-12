With the kicker position having a habitual practice, NFL kickers can be very particular about their gameday shoes and pregame rituals. Gonzalez's routine includes wearing cleats a full-size smaller than his usual size.

"I wear a 10.5 size shoe regularly and on gameday my cleats are 9.5," Gonzalez said in an interview with Charlotte Vibe. "My toes are knuckled in a little bit, but I'm just trying to make sure it's a clean contact... I go in there and scuff them up, get the cleats a little worn down so when I kick I don't catch the grass."